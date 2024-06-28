Zelensky Develops New Peace Plan as Ukraine Gains IMF Support

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has revealed his efforts towards formulating a new "diplomatic plan" aimed at resolving the ongoing war. He expressed confidence that the proposed plan will garner significant backing from the international community. Zelensky also announced the successful return of at least ten Ukrainian civilians who were held captive in Russia and Belarus.

Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced late last night its approval of 2.2 billion USD in financial aid to Ukraine. The support comes amidst reports from Kyiv indicating a notable increase in ammunition supplies to Ukrainian troops. However, military analysts observe that despite these efforts, the Russian military continues to maintain a position of superiority in the conflict.

The developments underline Zelensky's diplomatic initiatives amidst ongoing military challenges and international support measures aimed at bolstering Ukraine's position in the conflict.