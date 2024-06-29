Debate Fallout: New York Times Urges Biden Withdrawal from Presidential Race

World | June 29, 2024, Saturday // 10:31
Bulgaria: Debate Fallout: New York Times Urges Biden Withdrawal from Presidential Race

Following Joe Biden's lackluster performance in the debate against Donald Trump, the editorial board of The New York Times has called for Biden to withdraw from the US presidential race. Despite generally supporting Biden, the newspaper criticized his appearance as resembling "the shadow of a great civil servant" and warned that continuing his campaign would be a "reckless adventure."

The editorial raised concerns that the Democratic Party is presenting voters with a choice between Trump's deficiencies and Biden's perceived issues of age and health. The newspaper suggested that Biden's team faces a significant challenge in convincing voters otherwise.

In response to these calls, Biden's campaign dismissed any discussions of withdrawal, emphasizing their focus on preparing for the upcoming debate scheduled for September. Biden himself remains resolute, asserting at a rally in North Carolina that despite his age and physical limitations, he is determined to win the presidency.

"I know I'm not a young man, it's obvious. My movements are slower, my speech isn't as smooth, and my debating skills aren't what they used to be. But I know what I'm doing, and I know how to speak the truth," Biden affirmed, addressing concerns about his fitness for office.

Supporters at the rally echoed their commitment to Biden, chanting "four more years" in a show of solidarity and confidence in his candidacy.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Biden, Trump, debate

Related Articles:

Fact-Checking Trump and Biden: Uncovering Misinformation from Both Sides

President Donald Trump has spread significant misinformation on topics like terrorism and taxes, while President Joe Biden has cited incorrect facts about deceased American soldiers

World | June 28, 2024, Friday // 16:00

Shockwaves: Democrats Consider Replacing Biden After Debate Disaster

Following a contentious debate between President Joe Biden and Donald Trump

World | June 28, 2024, Friday // 13:06

Democrats Panic After Biden's Lackluster Debate Performance Against Trump

Reports from leading American and international media indicate a panic situation within the Democratic headquarters following last night's pre-election debate between Democratic candidate Joe Biden and Republican Donald Trump

World | June 28, 2024, Friday // 10:00

Trump's Advisors Unveil Controversial Plan to End Ukraine-Russia War

Two key advisers to Donald Trump have presented him with a plan aimed at ending the war between Russia and Ukraine

World » Ukraine | June 25, 2024, Tuesday // 12:05

Biden's Bold Move: Easing Green Cards for Migrants

President Joe Biden has introduced a significant new immigration measure that could legalize hundreds of thousands of undocumented migrants in the United States

World | June 19, 2024, Wednesday // 10:00

Joe Biden Affirms No Intervention in Hunter Biden's Legal Case

US President Joe Biden has stated that he will refrain from using his presidential authority to reduce any potential sentence that his son

World | June 14, 2024, Friday // 09:45
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

Tensions Rise as Russian Officials Debate Response to Religious Extremism

Two senior Russian officials are vying to lead efforts to combat religious extremism in Russia as ethnic and religious tensions continue to escalate

World » Russia | June 30, 2024, Sunday // 10:50

Putin Calls for Resuming Missile Production Following INF Treaty Exit

Russian President Vladimir Putin has called for the resumption of production of intermediate-range missiles that were previously banned under the now-defunct treaty with the United States

World » Russia | June 29, 2024, Saturday // 10:50

Zelensky Develops New Peace Plan as Ukraine Gains IMF Support

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has revealed his efforts towards formulating a new "diplomatic plan" aimed at resolving the ongoing wa

World » Ukraine | June 29, 2024, Saturday // 10:33

Skopje Is Not Happy: Assimilation Spurs Bulgarian Minority, Halves Macedonian Numbers in Albania

Assimilation has led to the creation of a Bulgarian minority in Albania

World » Southeast Europe | June 29, 2024, Saturday // 10:23

Fact-Checking Trump and Biden: Uncovering Misinformation from Both Sides

President Donald Trump has spread significant misinformation on topics like terrorism and taxes, while President Joe Biden has cited incorrect facts about deceased American soldiers

World | June 28, 2024, Friday // 16:00

Russia Warns NATO of 'Direct Confrontation' in the Black Sea

Russia has issued a warning to NATO, indicating the potential for a "direct confrontation" in the Black Sea amid an escalation in US drone activities in the region

World » Russia | June 28, 2024, Friday // 13:19
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria