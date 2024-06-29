Debate Fallout: New York Times Urges Biden Withdrawal from Presidential Race

Following Joe Biden's lackluster performance in the debate against Donald Trump, the editorial board of The New York Times has called for Biden to withdraw from the US presidential race. Despite generally supporting Biden, the newspaper criticized his appearance as resembling "the shadow of a great civil servant" and warned that continuing his campaign would be a "reckless adventure."

The editorial raised concerns that the Democratic Party is presenting voters with a choice between Trump's deficiencies and Biden's perceived issues of age and health. The newspaper suggested that Biden's team faces a significant challenge in convincing voters otherwise.

In response to these calls, Biden's campaign dismissed any discussions of withdrawal, emphasizing their focus on preparing for the upcoming debate scheduled for September. Biden himself remains resolute, asserting at a rally in North Carolina that despite his age and physical limitations, he is determined to win the presidency.

"I know I'm not a young man, it's obvious. My movements are slower, my speech isn't as smooth, and my debating skills aren't what they used to be. But I know what I'm doing, and I know how to speak the truth," Biden affirmed, addressing concerns about his fitness for office.

Supporters at the rally echoed their commitment to Biden, chanting "four more years" in a show of solidarity and confidence in his candidacy.