Bulgarians Mark St. Peter's Day

Today, the Orthodox Church celebrates Saint Peter's Day, honoring the apostles Peter and Paul, revered as supreme and universal teachers. These apostles fervently spread Christ's teachings and endured suffering, persecution, and martyrdom for their faith. They left behind messages that elucidate Christian values and the principles of church life.

Theologian Petar Penev explains the significance of their connection. "It was no accident that the Church connected them. With Peter, faith is more primal, more natural. Paul delves into great depths, being a man of letters by temperament, education, and origin. They had almost nothing in common, but in fact, stand side by side."

Christians see Peter and Paul as foundational pillars of the church. Christ himself declared that Peter is the rock upon which he would build his church. Despite their differences and infrequent meetings, their most significant encounter occurred in Rome in 67, when both were martyred. Penev emphasizes that their example should be integral to the church, which unites diverse people through faith and the common goal of seeking God.

The holiday, known as St. Peter's Day, is celebrated by over 166,000 Bulgarians who share the name Peter or its derivatives.