Bulgaria Ends National COVID-19 Information Portal

June 28, 2024, Friday
The National System to combat COVID-19 and the Unified Information Portal, coronavirus.bg, will cease operations starting July 1. Information about COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria will now be published weekly in the epidemic situation reports of the Ministry of Health and the National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases.

COVID-19 case reporting will follow the routine procedure outlined in Ordinance No. 21, which covers the registration, notification, and reporting of 66 other communicable diseases in the country.

On May 5, 2023, the World Health Organization declared an end to the public health emergency regarding COVID-19. Following this, Bulgaria phased out requirements for immunization certificates, mandatory isolation, and quarantine for those infected with coronavirus and their contacts.

Medical specialists are required to enter data for laboratory confirmation and diagnosis of coronavirus infection in the National Health Information System and in the medical files of citizens.

