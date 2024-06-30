Bulgaria Ends National COVID-19 Information Portal

Deserted Bulgaria: 201 Villages Empty
In the latest data released by the National Statistical Institute (NSI), significant changes in Bulgaria's settlements have been noted over the past year
The National System to combat COVID-19 and the Unified Information Portal, coronavirus.bg, will cease operations starting July 1. Information about COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria will now be published weekly in the epidemic situation reports of the Ministry of Health and the National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases.
COVID-19 case reporting will follow the routine procedure outlined in Ordinance No. 21, which covers the registration, notification, and reporting of 66 other communicable diseases in the country.
On May 5, 2023, the World Health Organization declared an end to the public health emergency regarding COVID-19. Following this, Bulgaria phased out requirements for immunization certificates, mandatory isolation, and quarantine for those infected with coronavirus and their contacts.
Medical specialists are required to enter data for laboratory confirmation and diagnosis of coronavirus infection in the National Health Information System and in the medical files of citizens.
The request marks a precedent, with the prison director at Bobov dol evaluating the conditions under which Dr. Karastoyanov could resume his medical duties
A representative sociological survey by Trend Agency reveals that 40% of Bulgarians are obese
A 20-year-old woman from Kresna, Bulgaria, is in intensive care at the Blagoevgrad hospital after being bitten by a snake
A confirmed case of monkeypox has been reported in Sofia, as indicated by data from the Metropolitan Regional Health Inspectorate for the period of June 10-16, 2024
The European Health Insurance Card (EHIC) provides individuals with access to emergency and urgent medical or dental care while traveling for tourism, study, or work
There is an urgent need for new and innovative antimicrobial drugs to replace those losing effectiveness due to widespread use
