Fact-Checking Trump and Biden: Uncovering Misinformation from Both Sides

President Donald Trump has spread significant misinformation on topics like terrorism and taxes, while President Joe Biden has cited incorrect facts about deceased American soldiers.

Fact Check: Did Biden Inherit 9% Inflation?

Trump claimed Biden inherited 9% inflation, stating, "He said he inherited 9% inflation. He inherited almost no inflation; it was at that level for 14 months and then it blew up under his leadership." This statement is false. When Biden took office in January 2021, inflation was at 1.4%. It rose to 9.1% in June 2022, but had fallen to 3.3% by the end of that year. Both Trump and Biden's pandemic-related stimulus policies are blamed for the inflation rise.

Fact Check: Did Biden Intend to Raise Taxes Four Times?

Trump claimed, "No one has ever cut taxes as much as we have. He wants to raise taxes on everybody four times. He wants Trump's tax cuts to become invalid." This is also false. Biden’s tax plan does not impact 98% of US households, according to Kyle Pomerleau of the American Enterprise Institute. Biden wants to extend most of Trump’s tax cuts, while advocating for higher taxes on the very wealthy.

Fact Check: Has Trump Ended Catch-and-Release Migrants?

Trump stated, "We stopped that practice." This is false. Trump did not end "catch-and-release," the practice of releasing migrants while they await a court decision. The US lacks sufficient detention centers to hold every migrant until their court dates, regardless of the president. Trump, like Obama before him and Biden after, has released many migrants into the US.

Fact Check: Did the Border Patrol Union Endorse Biden?

Biden claimed, "By the way, the Border Patrol Union promoted my candidacy." This is false. The National Border Patrol Council, representing Border Patrol agents, endorsed Trump. "The National Border Patrol Council is proud to endorse Donald Trump for President of the United States," said Vice President Hector Garza.

Fact Check: Did the US Have the Most Secure Border Under Trump?

Trump claimed, "We had the most secure border in our history." This is a clear exaggeration. In 2019, there were about 860,000 illegal border crossings, significantly more than during the Obama administration.

Fact Check: Biden Lets 'Millions' of Criminals Into the US

Trump asked, "Why did he allow millions to come from prisons and mental hospitals and destroy our country?" There is no data to support this claim. Venezuela does not share law enforcement information with the US, making it hard to check the criminal backgrounds of immigrants. However, there is no evidence Venezuela is sending "millions" of prisoners and mental patients to the US.

Fact Check: Did Former Virginia Governor Support Infanticide?

Trump claimed, "They will take the life of a child in the eighth month, in the ninth month, and even after birth. If you look at the former governor of Virginia, he was willing to do it." This is false. Infanticide is illegal and no Democrat supports it. Only 1% of abortions occur after the 21st week of pregnancy, according to the CDC. Trump first made this claim in 2019 after Virginia's then-governor Ralph Northam made controversial remarks about an abortion bill.

Fact Check: Trump said there was no "terror" during his tenure.

Trump stated, "There was no terror during my administration. This place, the whole world is exploding under him (Biden)." This is false. During Trump’s presidency, there were two ISIS attacks, one in October 2017, killing eight people, and another in December 2017, injuring four.

Fact Check: Biden suggests no soldiers have died during his tenure.

Biden claimed, "The truth is, I’m the only president in this century who has no dead soldiers in the world, unlike him (Trump)." This is false. Thirteen US service members were killed in a suicide attack at Kabul airport by an ISIS member during the US withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Fact Check: Did Trump Have the 'Best Eco Stats Ever'?

Trump claimed, "In my four years, I had the best environmental record, and my top environmental experts gave me that statistic just before I started my administration." This is false. Trump referred to decreased carbon emissions during his administration, which fell significantly in 2020 due to COVID-19 quarantines. Emissions rose again after the lockdowns.