Sunny and Hot Weekend Ahead for Bulgaria: Temperatures to Reach 36 Degrees

The upcoming weekend will see temperatures soaring to 35-36 degrees, offering sunny and warm weather without any precipitation. On St. Peter's Day, Saturday, a cool north-easterly wind will persist, particularly noticeable along the coast and in the southeast. There will be temporary cloudiness in the afternoon, with minor local showers possible in the mountainous regions. Sunday will be predominantly sunny with minimal disturbances.

Along the coast, the weekend promises sunny weather with air temperatures reaching around 30 degrees and sea water temperatures at about 24-25 degrees. The sea will be rougher on Saturday with waves up to a meter on exposed shores, while Sunday will see relatively calm conditions.

Mountain tourism conditions will be favorable. Minor local showers might occur on Saturday, but the likelihood decreases by Sunday. Daytime temperatures will range from 15 to 23 degrees on Saturday, increasing by 2-3 degrees on Sunday.

The first week of July will begin with sunny and hot weather on Monday. However, a cold front bringing thunderstorms and a high risk of hail is expected on Tuesday afternoon. As the week progresses, a low-pressure system over the Mediterranean will likely bring more rain and thunderstorms.