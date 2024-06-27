Sunny and Hot Weekend Ahead for Bulgaria: Temperatures to Reach 36 Degrees

Society » ENVIRONMENT | June 28, 2024, Friday // 15:14
Bulgaria: Sunny and Hot Weekend Ahead for Bulgaria: Temperatures to Reach 36 Degrees @Pixabay

The upcoming weekend will see temperatures soaring to 35-36 degrees, offering sunny and warm weather without any precipitation. On St. Peter's Day, Saturday, a cool north-easterly wind will persist, particularly noticeable along the coast and in the southeast. There will be temporary cloudiness in the afternoon, with minor local showers possible in the mountainous regions. Sunday will be predominantly sunny with minimal disturbances.

Along the coast, the weekend promises sunny weather with air temperatures reaching around 30 degrees and sea water temperatures at about 24-25 degrees. The sea will be rougher on Saturday with waves up to a meter on exposed shores, while Sunday will see relatively calm conditions.

Mountain tourism conditions will be favorable. Minor local showers might occur on Saturday, but the likelihood decreases by Sunday. Daytime temperatures will range from 15 to 23 degrees on Saturday, increasing by 2-3 degrees on Sunday.

The first week of July will begin with sunny and hot weather on Monday. However, a cold front bringing thunderstorms and a high risk of hail is expected on Tuesday afternoon. As the week progresses, a low-pressure system over the Mediterranean will likely bring more rain and thunderstorms.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: weekend, sunny, weather, temperatures

Related Articles:

Orange and Yellow Weather Codes Issued for Western Bulgaria

The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) has forecasted significant weather changes in Western Bulgaria today

Society » Environment | June 27, 2024, Thursday // 09:23

Heat Recedes as Storms and Hailstorms Expected in Western Bulgaria

The heat is easing, and there may be storms and hailstorms in parts of Western Bulgaria

Society » Environment | June 26, 2024, Wednesday // 09:28

Bulgaria Braces for Intense Heatwave Amidst Brief Cooling Period

Today’s weather in Bulgaria will be mostly sunny and hot

Society » Environment | June 25, 2024, Tuesday // 09:12

High Temperatures Trigger Yellow Code Warning in Parts of Bulgaria

A yellow alert for high temperatures has been issued in eight regions of Bulgaria

Society » Environment | June 24, 2024, Monday // 08:51

Top Travel Fears for Bulgarians: This Common Problem Tops the List

Bad weather and natural disasters ruining vacations are the primary concern for 39% of Bulgarians,

Business » Tourism | June 22, 2024, Saturday // 11:30

Hot Weekend Ahead: Bulgaria Braces for Highs of 40°C

Astronomical summer has commenced in Bulgaria amidst abundant sunshine and soaring temperatures, reaching as high as 40 degrees Celsius

Society » Environment | June 20, 2024, Thursday // 17:41
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Environment

Orange and Yellow Weather Codes Issued for Western Bulgaria

The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) has forecasted significant weather changes in Western Bulgaria today

Society » Environment | June 27, 2024, Thursday // 09:23

Heat Recedes as Storms and Hailstorms Expected in Western Bulgaria

The heat is easing, and there may be storms and hailstorms in parts of Western Bulgaria

Society » Environment | June 26, 2024, Wednesday // 09:28

Bulgaria Braces for Intense Heatwave Amidst Brief Cooling Period

Today’s weather in Bulgaria will be mostly sunny and hot

Society » Environment | June 25, 2024, Tuesday // 09:12

High Temperatures Trigger Yellow Code Warning in Parts of Bulgaria

A yellow alert for high temperatures has been issued in eight regions of Bulgaria

Society » Environment | June 24, 2024, Monday // 08:51

Hot Weekend Ahead: Bulgaria Braces for Highs of 40°C

Astronomical summer has commenced in Bulgaria amidst abundant sunshine and soaring temperatures, reaching as high as 40 degrees Celsius

Society » Environment | June 20, 2024, Thursday // 17:41

Heatstroke Concerns Rise in Sofia Amidst Scorching Temperatures

In recent hours, Sofia's Metropolitan Emergency Service has responded to over 10 cases of individuals feeling unwell due to the heat

Society » Environment | June 20, 2024, Thursday // 16:09
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria