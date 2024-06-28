Radev Hands Over Mandate Next Week: Bulgaria Awaits Borissov's Prime Minister Proposal

President Rumen Radev will hand over a mandate to form a government to the largest parliamentary group, GERB, on July 1, 2024, at 9:00 a.m., as per Article 99, paragraph 1 of Bulgaria's Constitution. This decision marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing efforts to establish a new cabinet within the 50th National Assembly, according to an announcement from the president's press center.

This move requires GERB, led by Boyko Borissov, to nominate a candidate for prime minister by Monday. Subsequently, they will have seven days to propose a full cabinet lineup. Currently, there is no clear indication of a majority coalition being formed. Borissov has suggested that early parliamentary elections are likely.

Borissov has asserted his intention to present a cabinet proposal independently, emphasizing it will be a "purely GERB" government, potentially aimed at dispelling ties with DPS and Delyan Peevski. He dismissed speculation about alliances, stating, "I will demonstrate responsibility. If a party steps forward to support us, we can avoid elections."

Addressing the media, Borissov emphasized, "There is no agreement with DPS. Our conflict lies in mixed constituencies." He stressed the need for genuine party support to avoid further political uncertainty and potential snap elections.