Russia Warns NATO of 'Direct Confrontation' in the Black Sea
Russia has issued a warning to NATO, indicating the potential for a "direct confrontation" in the Black Sea amid an escalation in US drone activities in the region. The Russian Ministry of Defense announced that Defense Minister Andrey Belousov has instructed the military to propose operational responses to what Moscow perceives as provocations.
NATO drones, visible on publicly accessible flight tracking websites, have reportedly increased their presence over the Black Sea. Although these flights operate within international airspace boundaries and do not breach Russian airspace, Russia asserts that they heighten the risk of accidents involving its Air Force aircraft.
The Black Sea has emerged as a key theater in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, with Kyiv reporting significant successes in targeting Russian naval forces in the area.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Meat Grinder: Russia was Losing More than a Thousand Soldiers a Day in May
The Ukrainian military has reported that its forces have successfully pushed Russian troops out of a strategic area in Chasiv Yar
Kremlin Considers Ambassadors Recall in Response to Western Hostility
Russia is contemplating scaling back diplomatic relations with Western countries
Putin's Ultimatum: Russia Demands Ukrainian Territories for Immediate Ceasefire
Russia has expressed readiness to halt the conflict in Ukraine on the condition that Ukraine cedes control of four regions currently under partial occupation
Russia Bans Access to 81 European Media Outlets, Including Bulgarian Publications
Moscow announced on Tuesday its decision to block access to 81 prominent European media outlets across Russi
Shoigu and Gerasimov Wanted by ICC; ECHR Rules Against Russia in Crimea
The International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for former Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and senior Russian General Valery Gerasimov
Battle Intensifies: Russian Troops Surge Toward Vital Donetsk Stronghold
Russian forces launched a coordinated assault on the strategically significant city of Krasnohorivka in the Donetsk region, deploying a three-pronged offensive,