Russia has issued a warning to NATO, indicating the potential for a "direct confrontation" in the Black Sea amid an escalation in US drone activities in the region. The Russian Ministry of Defense announced that Defense Minister Andrey Belousov has instructed the military to propose operational responses to what Moscow perceives as provocations.

NATO drones, visible on publicly accessible flight tracking websites, have reportedly increased their presence over the Black Sea. Although these flights operate within international airspace boundaries and do not breach Russian airspace, Russia asserts that they heighten the risk of accidents involving its Air Force aircraft.

The Black Sea has emerged as a key theater in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, with Kyiv reporting significant successes in targeting Russian naval forces in the area.