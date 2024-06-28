Shockwaves: Democrats Consider Replacing Biden After Debate Disaster

Following a contentious debate between President Joe Biden and Donald Trump, the Democratic Party in the United States is reportedly grappling with the idea of replacing Biden as their presidential candidate, according to Politico.

During the debate, Biden's performance was described as unconvincing, marked by slurred sentences, confused concepts, and a trembling voice. In contrast, Trump demonstrated energetic presence despite using many false statements. The exchange between the candidates devolved into insults, leaving Biden's camp in a state of panic and hysteria, as reported by Politico.

Key strategists close to potential Democratic candidates received a flurry of text messages during the debate, with one advisor mentioning that several major donors expressed distress and urgency for the party to take action, indicating few options unless Biden voluntarily withdraws. Another strategist labeled Biden's performance as the worst in presidential debate history, suggesting that Trump's falsehoods overshadowed the discussion.

Replacing Biden would be a drastic and risky maneuver with the election just months away, as he was expected to be officially nominated in two months. The current debate among Democrats revolves around whether Biden will retain the nomination at all.

Despite the calls for change, Biden has received public support from prominent figures within the Democratic Party, including Vice President Kamala Harris and governors from California and Illinois.

Privately, Democratic circles are reportedly discussing the feasibility of persuading Biden to step down in favor of a younger candidate. According to sources cited by The New York Times, there is an increasing chorus within the party for Biden to consider stepping aside.

Veteran Democratic strategists, who have been staunch supporters of Biden, are now contemplating the party's path forward. They argue that the fear of Trump's re-election has previously suppressed criticisms of Biden but now fuels calls for a leadership change.

Publicly, Democratic officials continue to stand by Biden, asserting that the lackluster debate performance does not alter the fundamental stakes of the upcoming election. However, a CNN Express poll revealed that debate watchers perceived Trump's performance as superior to Biden's by a two-to-one margin, with 67% believing Trump outperformed Biden.

NBC reports that calls within the Democratic Party are growing louder for Biden to consider stepping down, reflecting internal concerns over his ability to effectively challenge Trump in the upcoming election.