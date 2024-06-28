Forbes reports that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) appear to have repelled Russia's elite 83rd Airborne Brigade in Vovchansk, Kharkiv Region, marking a significant setback for Russian forces during their Victory Day offensive.

According to Forbes, the offensive, initially aimed at securing a broad swath of territory and advancing heavy artillery towards Kharkiv, failed to achieve its objectives. Instead, approximately 30,000 Russian soldiers are now reportedly stranded in Vovchansk, just a few kilometers south of the border.

The 83rd Airborne Brigade, described as a formidable unit, withdrew from Vovchansk after sustaining substantial losses and facing challenges in maintaining combat readiness due to casualties and desertions over a three-week deployment.

Forbes underscores the strategic implications of this development, noting that the brigade's withdrawal represents a notable setback for Russia's northern troop grouping, which includes several regiments and brigades. The article suggests that Russian losses in Vovchansk could escalate further, particularly with reports indicating that hundreds of soldiers from an entire battalion are currently trapped in Aggregatny Zavod in central Vovchansk.

The 83rd Airborne Brigade had previously participated in engagements in Chasiv Yar earlier in the spring, highlighting its historical role as an elite military formation involved in significant operations.

Overall, Forbes characterizes the situation in Vovchansk as a turning point where Ukrainian forces have successfully thwarted Russian advances, underscoring the challenges faced by Russia in its ongoing military campaign in Ukraine.