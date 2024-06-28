Public Confidence Plummets: New Elections Soon? Bulgaria's Political Landscape Under Scrutiny

A recent survey conducted jointly by Market LINKS and bTV reveals significant public dissatisfaction and mistrust towards Bulgaria's political institutions following the early elections. According to Dobromir Zhivkov, a sociologist from Market LINKS, only 9% of respondents express confidence in the 50th National Assembly, with a staggering 68% indicating a lack of confidence in the parliament. Zhivkov emphasized that this widespread disillusionment reflects a perceived absence of political solutions and stability in the country.

The survey, which polled 1014 adults between June 18 and 25 through personal interviews and online methods, underscores a deep-seated skepticism towards Bulgaria's political class. Zhivkov highlighted concerns over the integrity of the electoral process, noting that the notion of buying parliamentary seats is increasingly viewed as an unfortunate norm in Bulgarian politics.

Regarding the caretaker government led by Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev, only 15% of respondents expressed trust, indicating a precarious public faith in the country's future prospects. Zhivkov warned of potential disruptive political events in the coming months if these sentiments persist.

The survey also revealed that a majority of respondents, 56%, believe the election campaign should have culminated in televised debates among political leaders. Zhivkov argued that such debates could have provided voters with a clearer understanding of each party's platform and leadership under pressure.

Furthermore, the campaign itself failed to engage voters effectively, with 73% of respondents feeling uninspired to vote due to the lack of compelling rhetoric and 51% perceiving the use of inappropriate language during the campaign.

In terms of potential governmental formations, 20% of respondents favor a political-expert cabinet supported by parties like GERB and DPS. Another 16% advocate for a cabinet of national salvation with broad party support, while smaller percentages support alternatives like a new government of GERB and WCC-DB or a GERB minority cabinet.

Looking ahead, 23% of respondents anticipate new elections in the fall, reflecting widespread dissatisfaction with the current political landscape. Notably, 26% remain undecided on the best course of action to resolve the ongoing political crisis.

The survey also highlighted specific voter motivations among different political constituencies. For instance, 59% of "Greatness" party supporters are eager for new elections, driven by a sense of momentum and ambition for greater political influence. Similarly, 47% of "Revival" voters seek a rematch at the polls, motivated by perceived electoral setbacks and a desire for improved outcomes.

Zhivkov noted variations in voter sentiment across different parties, with only 10% of DPS voters and 4% of GERB supporters advocating for new elections. He underscored a general reluctance among these groups towards electoral uncertainty, emphasizing a preference for political responsibility and effective governance.