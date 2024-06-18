Bulgaria's Defense Minister Clarifies Aid to Ukraine: Not Without Compensation
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Bulgaria Boosts Defense Budget, Surpassing NATO 2% GDP Target for the First Time
Bulgaria is projected to spend 2.18 percent of its gross domestic product on defense this year, according to data released by NATO last night
Did Ukraine Seek Permission to Strike Russia with Bulgarian Weapons?
Ukraine had not sought permission to utilize weapons provided by Bulgaria to target Russia, citing financial constraints as a limiting factor
Study Reveals How Many Bulgarians are Willing to Defend their Country
A recent study conducted by the Center for the Study of Democracy (CID) reveals that 58% of Bulgarians are willing to take up arms and defend their country if it were to come under attack
Bulgaria Reaffirms No Troops to Ukraine, Focuses on EU Training Mission
The Bulgarian Ministry of Defense has reiterated its stance that it will not send military personnel to Ukraine
HIMARS Not in Bulgarian Army's Immediate Future
Lieutenant General Mihail Popov, Deputy Chief of Defense, has clarified that the acquisition of the HIMARS rocket launcher is not currently in the immediate plans for the Bulgarian Army
NATO's Backup Plan: New Routes for US Troop Deployment and Logistics in Case of War with Russia
Major General Alexander Sollfrank, head of NATO's logistics command, has revealed to "The Telegraph" that contingency routes are being developed for the transportation of American troops and equipment to the eastern front in the event of a conflict with R