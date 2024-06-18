Bulgaria's Defense Minister Clarifies Aid to Ukraine: Not Without Compensation

Politics » DEFENSE | June 28, 2024, Friday // 12:06
Bulgaria's Minister of Defense, Atanas Zapryanov, clarified Bulgaria's stance on its support for Ukraine, emphasizing that it aligns with both national and NATO positions against aggression. Speaking on BNT, Zapryanov underscored that Bulgaria provides military equipment, ammunition, and malfunctioning air defense systems to Ukraine, stressing that this assistance is not without compensation.

Zapryanov outlined three channels through which Bulgaria receives financial compensation for its aid efforts. This includes funds from the European instrument for peace (The European Peace Facility), where approximately BGN 7 million has been approved for reimbursement. Additionally, Bulgaria receives financial support from the USA and allied countries unable to directly provide military equipment to Ukraine, compensating Bulgaria and other allies financially instead.

The minister emphasized that Bulgaria's aid to Ukraine is essential and covers equipment not essential for Bulgaria's own defense needs, whether in peacetime or wartime.

Regarding President Rumen Radev's decision not to lead Bulgaria's delegation to the NATO summit, Zapryanov acknowledged it as within the president's prerogative. He noted that the invitation was extended due to Bulgaria's 20th anniversary of NATO membership. Responding to queries about the Council of Ministers' undisclosed position that drew objections from Radev, Zapryanov explained it contained sensitive defense plans, risk assessments, and other confidential information crucial for the summit's deliberations.

Zapryanov affirmed the correctness of NATO troop deployments on the Eastern flank, stressing their role in enhancing defense capabilities and deterring aggression.

Tags: Zapryanov, NATO, Ukraine, Bulgaria

