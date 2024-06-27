Montana Road Crash: Two Dead, Child and Mother Critical After Collision

Two individuals have tragically lost their lives, and a young child and his mother are fighting for survival following a head-on collision near Montana.

The incident occurred yesterday on the Montana - Prevala road around 5:20 p.m. Reports indicate that one of the drivers, aged 50, crossed into oncoming traffic, resulting in a collision with another vehicle. The driver of the 50-year-old driver's vehicle died at the scene. In the same vehicle, a mother and her five-year-old child, both seated in the back, sustained serious injuries. They were rushed to "Dr. Stamen Iliev" hospital and admitted in critical condition.

The 51-year-old driver of the other vehicle suffered severe injuries to his lower limbs. Authorities confirmed he tested negative for alcohol and was also admitted to a nearby Montana hospital in critical condition. Tragically, the passenger traveling with the surviving driver succumbed to injuries after being transported to a Montana hospital.

An investigation has been launched, and preliminary proceedings are underway. Law enforcement officials from Regional Precinct-Montana are actively investigating the incident.