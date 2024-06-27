Montana Road Crash: Two Dead, Child and Mother Critical After Collision

Society » INCIDENTS | June 28, 2024, Friday // 12:00
Bulgaria: Montana Road Crash: Two Dead, Child and Mother Critical After Collision @novinite.com

Two individuals have tragically lost their lives, and a young child and his mother are fighting for survival following a head-on collision near Montana.

The incident occurred yesterday on the Montana - Prevala road around 5:20 p.m. Reports indicate that one of the drivers, aged 50, crossed into oncoming traffic, resulting in a collision with another vehicle. The driver of the 50-year-old driver's vehicle died at the scene. In the same vehicle, a mother and her five-year-old child, both seated in the back, sustained serious injuries. They were rushed to "Dr. Stamen Iliev" hospital and admitted in critical condition.

The 51-year-old driver of the other vehicle suffered severe injuries to his lower limbs. Authorities confirmed he tested negative for alcohol and was also admitted to a nearby Montana hospital in critical condition. Tragically, the passenger traveling with the surviving driver succumbed to injuries after being transported to a Montana hospital.

An investigation has been launched, and preliminary proceedings are underway. Law enforcement officials from Regional Precinct-Montana are actively investigating the incident.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Montana, incident, child, mother

Related Articles:

Investigation Underway: Death of British Citizen at Plovdiv Hospital Raises Questions

|

Revenge Gone Wrong: Bulgarian Railways Employee Arrested for Cutting Train Brakes in Lom

|

Fatal Collision: One Dead, 30 Injured in Bus-Car Accident near Belgrade

|

Breaking: Train Collision Causes Havoc at Sofia Central Station (UPDATED)

|

Bulgaria: Armed Men Foiled in Town Hall ATM Heist

|

Tragic Death of 5-Year-Old Child in Ambulance En Route to Blagoevgrad Hospital

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Incidents

Our Mistake: Clarifying Misinformation About Sofia Police Car Incident

We investigated claims circulating on social media regarding an alleged accident involving a new police car from the Ministry of the Interio

Society » Incidents | June 27, 2024, Thursday // 19:00

First Crash Involving Sofia’s New High-Speed Patrol Cars (UPDATE)

The first incident involving one of the new luxury BMW police patrol cars, which arrived at the beginning of the month, occurred today in Sofia

Society » Incidents | June 26, 2024, Wednesday // 17:28

Fatal Collision Claims Three Lives on Sofia's Ring Road Overnight (UPDATED)

Last night, a tragic accident on the ring road in Sofia resulted in the deaths of three individuals

Society » Incidents | June 25, 2024, Tuesday // 10:02

Investigation Underway: Death of British Citizen at Plovdiv Hospital Raises Questions

The District Prosecutor's Office in Plovdiv is currently investigating the death of a British citizen at Saint George Medical Center

Society » Incidents | June 24, 2024, Monday // 12:00

Bulgaria Faces Setback as Air Fresheners for New Rail Cars Stolen Upon Arrival

Air fresheners intended for the salons and toilets of recently imported passenger railroad cars from Germany were reported stolen upon their arrival at a Bulgarian depot,

Society » Incidents | June 24, 2024, Monday // 11:00

Emergency Declared as Wildfires Engulf Sakar Mountain in Bulgaria

Late last night, Ginka Raicheva, the regional governor of Haskovo, declared a partial state of emergency in the municipalities of Lyubimets and Harmanli following wildfires in Sakar mountain

Society » Incidents | June 24, 2024, Monday // 10:22
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria