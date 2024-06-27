Montana Road Crash: Two Dead, Child and Mother Critical After Collision
Two individuals have tragically lost their lives, and a young child and his mother are fighting for survival following a head-on collision near Montana.
The incident occurred yesterday on the Montana - Prevala road around 5:20 p.m. Reports indicate that one of the drivers, aged 50, crossed into oncoming traffic, resulting in a collision with another vehicle. The driver of the 50-year-old driver's vehicle died at the scene. In the same vehicle, a mother and her five-year-old child, both seated in the back, sustained serious injuries. They were rushed to "Dr. Stamen Iliev" hospital and admitted in critical condition.
The 51-year-old driver of the other vehicle suffered severe injuries to his lower limbs. Authorities confirmed he tested negative for alcohol and was also admitted to a nearby Montana hospital in critical condition. Tragically, the passenger traveling with the surviving driver succumbed to injuries after being transported to a Montana hospital.
An investigation has been launched, and preliminary proceedings are underway. Law enforcement officials from Regional Precinct-Montana are actively investigating the incident.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Our Mistake: Clarifying Misinformation About Sofia Police Car Incident
We investigated claims circulating on social media regarding an alleged accident involving a new police car from the Ministry of the Interio
First Crash Involving Sofia’s New High-Speed Patrol Cars (UPDATE)
The first incident involving one of the new luxury BMW police patrol cars, which arrived at the beginning of the month, occurred today in Sofia
Fatal Collision Claims Three Lives on Sofia's Ring Road Overnight (UPDATED)
Last night, a tragic accident on the ring road in Sofia resulted in the deaths of three individuals
Investigation Underway: Death of British Citizen at Plovdiv Hospital Raises Questions
The District Prosecutor's Office in Plovdiv is currently investigating the death of a British citizen at Saint George Medical Center
Bulgaria Faces Setback as Air Fresheners for New Rail Cars Stolen Upon Arrival
Air fresheners intended for the salons and toilets of recently imported passenger railroad cars from Germany were reported stolen upon their arrival at a Bulgarian depot,
Emergency Declared as Wildfires Engulf Sakar Mountain in Bulgaria
Late last night, Ginka Raicheva, the regional governor of Haskovo, declared a partial state of emergency in the municipalities of Lyubimets and Harmanli following wildfires in Sakar mountain