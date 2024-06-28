Bulgarian Party Warns of Russian Military Strike, Calls for NATO Exit

The Bulgarian right-wing party "Revival" (Vazrazhdane) has issued a stark warning, suggesting Bulgaria could become one of the initial targets in a potential Russian military strike. Consequently, the party argues for Bulgaria's withdrawal from NATO.

Tsoncho Ganev, speaking on behalf of the "Revival" parliamentary group, asserted that NATO is not merely a defensive bloc but is actively involved in a military campaign against Russia in Ukraine. Ganev called for a national referendum to decide Bulgaria's NATO membership status.

Ganev emphasized his belief that the war in Ukraine is nearing its conclusion, with Ukraine losing ground and a Russian victory imminent. He highlighted the presence of a NATO command center in Varna for over four years as a reason why Bulgaria could be targeted by Russia.

In his address to parliament, Ganev urged Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev to provide clarity on Bulgaria's stance, which will be presented at the upcoming NATO Summit in Washington next month.

"While foreign policy decisions rest with the Council of Ministers, as a parliamentary republic, we have the right to know Bulgaria's position," Ganev remarked, stressing the need for transparency in Bulgaria's foreign policy ahead of the NATO Summit.