Eurozone Bank Lending Inches Up Despite High Rates
Bank lending in the Eurozone saw a slight increase of 0.3% in May, as reported by a study from the European Central Bank.
This growth follows several months of low levels attributed to record-high interest rates, which likely deterred both lenders and borrowers, according to BNR.
The 0.3% rise in bank lending is compared year-on-year to the same month last year, marking a slight acceleration from a 0.2% increase observed in April. Notably, this represents the slowest pace of credit growth for households since early 2015, notes national radio sources.
Similarly, bank credit extended to non-financial corporations also saw a slight uptick in May, increasing to 0.3% from 0.2% in the previous month.
Overall credit growth across the private sector, encompassing households and non-financial firms, moderated to 0.8% after a 0.9% rise the month before.
These figures precede the European Central Bank's June 6 meeting, where it announced its first interest rate cut since 2019. Following the meeting, the ECB adjusted its base refinancing rate to 4.25%, the lending facility rate to 4.50%, and the deposit rate to 3.75%.
From July 2022 to September 2023, the eurozone's central bank increased interest rates by a total of 450 basis points in response to severe inflation across the 20 countries using the euro. In October 2022, inflation reached a peak of 10.6%.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Georgia's EU Path at Risk Over Foreign Agents Law, Says Brussels
European leaders have cautioned Georgia that its efforts to align with the EU have effectively stalled due to the enactment of a law concerning foreign agents
EU Leaders Back von der Leyen for Second Term
EU leaders have nominated German Ursula von der Leyen for a second five-year term as president of the European Commission
German Court Sentences 95-Year-Old Woman for Holocaust Denial
A 95-year-old German woman notorious for denying the Holocaust has been sentenced to one year and four months in prison by a court in Hamburg
Poland and Baltic States Urge EU Defense Line Against Russia and Belarus
Poland and the Baltic states—Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia—have jointly called upon the European Union to establish a defensive barrier along its borders with Russia and Belarus
Shock Decline in German Consumer Confidence - What's Next for the Economy?
Consumer sentiment in Germany unexpectedly worsened in July, interrupting the recovery of the previous four months
North Macedonia Faces EU Scrutiny Over Constitutional Amendments
Today, a spokesperson for the European Commission emphasized that North Macedonia must fulfill its commitment to amend its Constitution in order to progress toward European Union membership