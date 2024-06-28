The Ukrainian military has reported that its forces have successfully pushed Russian troops out of a strategic area in Chasiv Yar, a city in the eastern front of the conflict, which is considered a key target in Moscow's ongoing advance.

Meanwhile, a Russian report indicates that Moscow's forces have retaliated by destroying a communications tower near the city and continue to advance.

Chasiv Yar, situated about 20 km west of Bakhmut, was captured by Russian forces a year ago after prolonged fighting. Both sides view the town as crucial for potential Russian advances toward key cities in the eastern Donetsk region, including Kramatorsk and Sloviansk.

The month of May has been marked by significant casualties for the Russian army, possibly the deadliest period since the onset of the Ukraine conflict. NATO and several Western intelligence services, as cited by the New York Times, report that Russian losses averaged over a thousand soldiers killed or wounded daily.

Described as a relentless style of warfare resembling a "meat grinder" by Russian soldiers, the conflict has seen waves of troop mobilizations to replace those lost in combat. This brutal approach has led to tactical victories for Russia in places like Avdiivka and Bakhmut, as well as the establishment of buffer zones near Kharkiv, potentially countered by Ukraine's deployment of new long-range weaponry.

Despite some gains, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg emphasized that Ukrainian defenses have largely held firm against Russian attempts to break through the front lines. He noted that while Russian efforts have been costly, they have not significantly altered the military balance.

According to British military intelligence, the Russian army suffered an average of 1,200 casualties daily in May, underscoring the intensity of the conflict and its toll on personnel. Estimates vary on the total number of Russian casualties, with figures from NATO suggesting at least 350,000 soldiers killed or wounded, while British estimates exceed 500,000. Ukraine, however, has not disclosed its casualty figures, even to its allies.