Georgia's EU Path at Risk Over Foreign Agents Law, Says Brussels
European leaders have cautioned Georgia that its efforts to align with the EU have effectively stalled due to the enactment of a law concerning foreign agents, as reported by BTA.
According to the conclusions reached at the EU summit, the law governing non-governmental organizations is seen as regressive in terms of meeting the EU's accession criteria for Georgia.
Authorities in Tbilisi have been urged to reconsider their current approach, which is viewed as jeopardizing Georgia's path towards EU membership and essentially halting the accession process.
The Foreign Agents Act, which came into force at the beginning of June, mirrors similar legislation in Russia. It mandates that organizations receiving foreign funding must register themselves as foreign agents.
