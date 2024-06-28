Bulgaria's Viktoriya Tomova's Epic Comeback Propels Her to Semifinals in Germany

Sports | June 28, 2024, Friday // 10:32
Bulgaria's Viktoriya Tomova showcased her excellent form ahead of "Wimbledon" by reaching the semifinals of the WTA 500 series tournament in Bad Homburg, Germany. She triumphed over world number 66 Anna Blinkova in a thrilling match that ended with a score of 2:6, 6:1, 7:6 (9), after a remarkable comeback.

The match lasted two hours and 15 minutes.

Played on grass, the tournament serves as a crucial test before Wimbledon, which begins next week.

Tomova has now reached her second Tour semi-final this year. She secured the victory in a dramatic tiebreak, saving five match points.

In the semifinals, Tomova will face Donna Vekic, who advanced to the next round after Katerina Siniakova withdrew from the quarter-final stage.

Read Viktoriya Tomova's exclusive interview for Novinite.com here.

