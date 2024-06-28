Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev Anticipates Fall Elections Amid Political Turmoil

The mayor of Sofia, Vasil Terziev, expressed concerns about a targeted attack on those seeking change, revealing his anticipation of an election in the fall. He is awaiting the court's decision on the regional mayors suspended by the Municipal Election Commission and believes it may lead to another mayoral election. Terziev voiced his expectations in an interview with bTV, where he also discussed the upcoming court decision on Vanya Grigorova’s appeal regarding last year’s local elections.

Terziev addressed the Ministry of Internal Affairs’ recent actions on traffic innovations in Sofia and the remarks by Acting Minister Kalin Stoyanov about imposing fines on the municipality. Terziev emphasized his compliance with the court’s order to halt work, noting that no further actions were taken beyond the stop order. He criticized the Minister’s involvement in inspecting traffic measures, arguing it was not their role.

Regarding the fines from the Capital Directorate of Internal Affairs, Terziev stated he would take personal responsibility for paying them if ordered by the court. He lamented the escalation of a minor issue into a significant political debate, asserting that the problem had been politicized, leading to confusion about the appropriate actions to take.

Terziev highlighted the absence of a General Plan for traffic organization, pointing out that the creation of new bike and bus lanes had turned into a political conflict. He criticized the longstanding negligence in traffic management and urged those who had been in charge for 18 years to address the lack of planning.

He addressed the accusations surrounding the construction sites, questioning the classification of certain areas as such without proper permits. Terziev underscored the impracticality of some directives, such as removing parking spaces on major boulevards, and mentioned the ongoing dialogue between the municipality and the Ministry of the Interior, which he described as involving frivolous interpretations.

Discussing the suspended mayor of "Ilinden," Terziev called the situation absurd, pointing out that the mayor was accused of creating a phantom company shortly after taking office. He also mentioned the cost of reorganizing traffic around the National Palace of Culture, estimated at around BGN 400,000, and criticized the critics for their inaction over the past seven years.

In summary, Terziev conveyed his commitment to addressing the issues facing Sofia, while awaiting the court's decision, which he believes will significantly impact the city’s political landscape and his potential resignation.