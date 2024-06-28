Democrats Panic After Biden's Lackluster Debate Performance Against Trump

Reports from leading American and international media indicate a panic situation within the Democratic headquarters following last night's pre-election debate between Democratic candidate Joe Biden and Republican Donald Trump.

The 81-year-old Biden's performance was almost unanimously assessed as weak and unconvincing. Critics noted that he did not respond well to attacks from his 79-year-old opponent, with his words often trailing off and his voice trembling and wheezing. Biden's associates later attributed these issues to a cold.

It was at this exact moment that everyone realized Trump had won tonight ????pic.twitter.com/ucwmA8yoPv — Clown World ™ ???? (@ClownWorld_) June 28, 2024

The two candidates debated various topics, including the abortion ban, immigration, the wars in Ukraine and Gaza, the US economy, and even golf, exchanging numerous offensive epithets. Experts on CNN rated Biden's performance as overwhelming, while key Democrats, including Vice President Kamala Harris, focused on evaluating Biden based on his work over the last three and a half years rather than one TV debate.

CNN faced criticism for allowing Trump to spread false claims during the debate and responded by running a series of headlines fact-checking Trump's statements. Despite the criticism, Trump was jubilant after the debate, while Biden remarked to reporters, “I think we did well... It's hard to debate a liar.” The New York Times reported that Trump made 26 false claims.

Former Biden communications director Kate Bedingfield appeared on CNN immediately after the debate, admitting, "There's no doubt about it, this was not a good debate for Joe Biden." Political pundits expressed serious concerns about Biden's performance, noting his demeanor and vulnerability to Trump's attacks.

The Hill's leading headline read, "Dems in full panic mode after Biden’s stumbling performance," reflecting the anxiety among Democrats. The Wall Street Journal summarized the debate with the headline, "Biden Crashed in First Clash With Trump." Political analyst and historian Tevi Troy commented to Reuters, "One is crazy, the other is too old. The double haters definitely got their point confirmed."

CNN's John King immediate reaction, insists that Democrats are plotting a public intervention to remove Joe Biden.



Wow. pic.twitter.com/vjMSvZKITK — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) June 28, 2024

Democrats reacted with panic, according to The Hill, following Biden's lackluster showing, which even his staunchest supporters found unsettling. Biden's performance was a focal point, with his shaky responses drawing significant criticism.

Highlights:

The debate in Atlanta marked the first in four years between President Biden and former President Trump.

A pivotal moment occurred when Biden, discussing health policy, seemed to confuse Medicare and COVID, losing his train of thought. Trump seized on this, later remarking, “I really don’t know what he said at the end of that sentence. I don’t think he knows what he said either,” during a discussion on immigration.

Moderator Jake Tapper questioned Biden on why voters should trust him to secure the border, highlighting record numbers of migrants crossing into the US. Biden, promoting his support for a bipartisan border security deal and recent crackdown efforts, appeared momentarily lost before completing his response.

Biden defended his late son Beau when Trump attacked his record on veterans' issues. “My son served in Iraq,” Biden said, referencing Beau's proximity to fire pits and subsequent glioblastoma diagnosis. “He called veterans scumbags and losers. My son was not a loser. You’re the loser. You’re the loser.” Trump has denied these comments, claiming they were fabricated.

The candidates exchanged accusations of criminality. Biden labeled Trump a “convicted felon,” to which Trump responded by calling Hunter Biden, who recently pleaded guilty to federal gun possession charges, a “convicted felon.” Trump added, “Joe could be a convicted felon with all the things he’s done. This guy is a criminal.”

Biden criticized Trump for his legal troubles and alleged extramarital affairs, stating, “The crimes you’re still charged with, and think about all the civil penalties you have. How many billion dollars do you owe in civil penalties or for raping a woman in public? For having sex with a porn star while your wife was pregnant? You have the morals of an alley cat.” Trump dismissed these cases as politically motivated.

On abortion, Trump underscored his role in overturning Roe v. Wade and supported leaving the issue to individual states, while backing exceptions for rape, incest, and the mother’s life. He also agreed with the Supreme Court’s decision to uphold the FDA’s approval of the abortion pill mifepristone. Biden, defending Roe v. Wade, criticized its reversal as a “terrible thing,” likening state bans to relinquishing civil rights to the states.