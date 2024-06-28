In Vovchansk, located in the Kharkiv region, intense fighting continues with a volatile situation. Ukrainian forces have given the trapped Russian occupiers an ultimatum to surrender or face death, according to Vitaly Sarantsev from the Operational-Tactical Group of Troops of Ukraine "Kharkiv," as reported by UNIAN.

Over the past day, Russian forces have intensified their offensive actions in the Kharkiv direction, seeking to breach Ukrainian defenses. Despite attempts by the 153rd tank regiment and the 47th tank division to advance in Vovchansk's residential areas, Ukrainian troops repelled these efforts, Sarantsev noted.

The fighting in Vovchansk remains ongoing, with the situation fluctuating. Sarantsev emphasized the importance of not romanticizing the trapped Russian forces at the Aggregate Plant, cautioning against glorifying these occupiers. The Ukrainian military has stated that the surrounded Russian troops must surrender or face divine judgment, with hundreds reportedly trapped in the Vovchansk plant.

The battle at the chemical plant in Vovchansk is seen as pivotal for the Russian offensive in the Kharkiv region, according to a recent report by nzz.ch. Although the plant is currently under Russian control, reports suggest that many Russian soldiers have surrendered, though confirmation from reliable sources is pending. What is clear is that the Russian occupiers are under severe pressure, with the plant being bombarded by the Ukrainian Air Force for several days. Both Ukrainian and Western sources confirm the critical situation for Putin's army, corroborated by Russian sources.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) suggests that the diversionary attacks on Kharkiv may be a precursor to a large-scale Russian summer offensive in the Donbas region. Russia is expected to launch this offensive, likely concentrating on eastern Ukraine, given Kyiv's limited human resources. However, the Russian push in the Kharkiv region has had unintended consequences. Western countries have permitted Ukraine to strike Russian military targets on Russian soil, and the results are evident. Amidst this scenario, President Zelensky has called for Ukraine to be equipped with longer-range weapons to enable deeper strikes within Russia.