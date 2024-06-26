Our Mistake: Clarifying Misinformation About Sofia Police Car Incident

Society » INCIDENTS | June 27, 2024, Thursday // 19:00
Bulgaria: Our Mistake: Clarifying Misinformation About Sofia Police Car Incident

We investigated claims circulating on social media regarding an alleged accident involving a new police car from the Ministry of the Interior. Initially shared on the Facebook group "Disasters in Sofia" with a photo of the vehicle, the post suggested it was the first crash involving these new police cars. Shortly after, the post was deleted but had already spread to numerous other online platforms.

We reported falsely on the "incident".

The press center of the District Police Directorate - Sofia clarified that the incident described as a crash was, in fact, a misunderstanding. According to their statement, the police car from Sofia did not crash but experienced a flat tire while on the "Hemus" highway. The circulated footage showing the car lifted with a jack was simply during the process of changing the tire.

The "Road Police" had recently introduced these new high-speed vehicles at the beginning of June. Despite the short time since their deployment, this incident marks another instance where misconceptions have arisen about the involvement of these vehicles in accidents.

In conclusion, the post claiming an accident involving the police car is false. While the photo itself is genuine, the vehicle did not crash as alleged.

We apologize for the error.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: police, car, reported, false

Related Articles:

First Crash Involving Sofia’s New High-Speed Patrol Cars (UPDATE)

|

Fatal Collision Claims Three Lives on Sofia's Ring Road Overnight (UPDATED)

|

Notorious Drug Lord Evelin Banev 'Brendo' Turns Himself In After Years on the Run (UPDATED + VIDEO)

|

Terrifying Incident: Man Stabs Women, Triggers Police Standoff in Pleven Region

|

Missing Girl Found in Bulgarian Town Following Kidnapping by 16-Years-Old Boy (UPDATED)

|

New High-Speed Patrol Cars Boost Bulgarian Traffic Police Fleet

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Incidents

First Crash Involving Sofia’s New High-Speed Patrol Cars (UPDATE)

The first incident involving one of the new luxury BMW police patrol cars, which arrived at the beginning of the month, occurred today in Sofia

Society » Incidents | June 26, 2024, Wednesday // 17:28

Fatal Collision Claims Three Lives on Sofia's Ring Road Overnight (UPDATED)

Last night, a tragic accident on the ring road in Sofia resulted in the deaths of three individuals

Society » Incidents | June 25, 2024, Tuesday // 10:02

Investigation Underway: Death of British Citizen at Plovdiv Hospital Raises Questions

The District Prosecutor's Office in Plovdiv is currently investigating the death of a British citizen at Saint George Medical Center

Society » Incidents | June 24, 2024, Monday // 12:00

Bulgaria Faces Setback as Air Fresheners for New Rail Cars Stolen Upon Arrival

Air fresheners intended for the salons and toilets of recently imported passenger railroad cars from Germany were reported stolen upon their arrival at a Bulgarian depot,

Society » Incidents | June 24, 2024, Monday // 11:00

Emergency Declared as Wildfires Engulf Sakar Mountain in Bulgaria

Late last night, Ginka Raicheva, the regional governor of Haskovo, declared a partial state of emergency in the municipalities of Lyubimets and Harmanli following wildfires in Sakar mountain

Society » Incidents | June 24, 2024, Monday // 10:22

Why BG Alert Emergency System Was Silent During Yesterday's Earthquake

The BG Alert system was not activated before the earthquake in Asenovgrad and Plovdiv last night, according to Alexander Jartov

Society » Incidents | June 18, 2024, Tuesday // 14:05
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria