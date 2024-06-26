Our Mistake: Clarifying Misinformation About Sofia Police Car Incident
We investigated claims circulating on social media regarding an alleged accident involving a new police car from the Ministry of the Interior. Initially shared on the Facebook group "Disasters in Sofia" with a photo of the vehicle, the post suggested it was the first crash involving these new police cars. Shortly after, the post was deleted but had already spread to numerous other online platforms.
We reported falsely on the "incident".
The press center of the District Police Directorate - Sofia clarified that the incident described as a crash was, in fact, a misunderstanding. According to their statement, the police car from Sofia did not crash but experienced a flat tire while on the "Hemus" highway. The circulated footage showing the car lifted with a jack was simply during the process of changing the tire.
The "Road Police" had recently introduced these new high-speed vehicles at the beginning of June. Despite the short time since their deployment, this incident marks another instance where misconceptions have arisen about the involvement of these vehicles in accidents.
In conclusion, the post claiming an accident involving the police car is false. While the photo itself is genuine, the vehicle did not crash as alleged.
We apologize for the error.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
First Crash Involving Sofia’s New High-Speed Patrol Cars (UPDATE)
The first incident involving one of the new luxury BMW police patrol cars, which arrived at the beginning of the month, occurred today in Sofia
Fatal Collision Claims Three Lives on Sofia's Ring Road Overnight (UPDATED)
Last night, a tragic accident on the ring road in Sofia resulted in the deaths of three individuals
Investigation Underway: Death of British Citizen at Plovdiv Hospital Raises Questions
The District Prosecutor's Office in Plovdiv is currently investigating the death of a British citizen at Saint George Medical Center
Bulgaria Faces Setback as Air Fresheners for New Rail Cars Stolen Upon Arrival
Air fresheners intended for the salons and toilets of recently imported passenger railroad cars from Germany were reported stolen upon their arrival at a Bulgarian depot,
Emergency Declared as Wildfires Engulf Sakar Mountain in Bulgaria
Late last night, Ginka Raicheva, the regional governor of Haskovo, declared a partial state of emergency in the municipalities of Lyubimets and Harmanli following wildfires in Sakar mountain
Why BG Alert Emergency System Was Silent During Yesterday's Earthquake
The BG Alert system was not activated before the earthquake in Asenovgrad and Plovdiv last night, according to Alexander Jartov