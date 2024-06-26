Our Mistake: Clarifying Misinformation About Sofia Police Car Incident

We investigated claims circulating on social media regarding an alleged accident involving a new police car from the Ministry of the Interior. Initially shared on the Facebook group "Disasters in Sofia" with a photo of the vehicle, the post suggested it was the first crash involving these new police cars. Shortly after, the post was deleted but had already spread to numerous other online platforms.

We reported falsely on the "incident".

The press center of the District Police Directorate - Sofia clarified that the incident described as a crash was, in fact, a misunderstanding. According to their statement, the police car from Sofia did not crash but experienced a flat tire while on the "Hemus" highway. The circulated footage showing the car lifted with a jack was simply during the process of changing the tire.

The "Road Police" had recently introduced these new high-speed vehicles at the beginning of June. Despite the short time since their deployment, this incident marks another instance where misconceptions have arisen about the involvement of these vehicles in accidents.

In conclusion, the post claiming an accident involving the police car is false. While the photo itself is genuine, the vehicle did not crash as alleged.

We apologize for the error.