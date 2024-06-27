President Rejects Bulgarian NATO Delegation Leadership Due to Country's Stance on Ukraine

President Rumen Radev, after awaiting the official decision designating him as leader of Bulgaria's delegation to the upcoming NATO summit in July, has declined the role. The decision comes in light of disagreements with certain state positions adopted by the Council of Ministers, which formulates the country's foreign policy according to the constitution. While the exact framework positions are undisclosed, it is understood that one contentious issue for Radev involves Bulgaria's stance on aid to Ukraine amidst the ongoing conflict.

The President has been vocal in condemning Russian aggression since the beginning of the war in Ukraine. He has consistently advocated for a collective approach to enhancing security guarantees, bolstering defense capabilities, implementing regional NATO plans, and increasing defense expenditures. However, Radev has expressed reservations about specific commitments Bulgaria is expected to undertake regarding Ukraine within the framework positions adopted by the Council of Ministers.

In response to these concerns, President Rumen Radev has decided not to accept the Council of Ministers' proposal to lead the Bulgarian delegation and participate in the NATO summit in Washington. This decision was communicated through a press release from the presidency's office at "Dondukov" 2.

Political reactions:

Delyan Peevski, co-chairman of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms, criticized Radev, accusing him of prioritizing foreign interests over Bulgarian national interests. Peevski alleged that Radev's actions undermine Bulgaria's Euro-Atlantic commitments and accused him of playing a duplicitous game by avoiding key international meetings like NATO summits.

Ivaylo Mirchev, former "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" deputy, supported Radev's decision, claiming it reflects Radev's alignment with Russian interests rather than NATO's. Mirchev criticized Radev for allegedly hindering Bulgaria's efforts to support Ukraine against Russian aggression and accused him of obstructing Bulgaria's military modernization by favoring Russian weaponry.

Mirchev further criticized Radev for what he described as broadcasting Kremlin-backed messages, causing discord within the EU and NATO. He labeled Radev as a pro-Putin politician masquerading under a NATO facade, suggesting Radev's actions undermine Bulgaria's alliances.

Meanwhile, former Minister of Defense Angel Naydenov expressed concern over the political crisis in Bulgaria exacerbated by Radev's refusal. Naydenov highlighted tensions between state institutions, noting President Radev's dissent over the Council of Ministers' framework positions regarding Ukraine.

Naydenov indicated skepticism regarding any imminent changes to Bulgaria's position before the NATO summit, emphasizing the persistent discord between Radev and the government on Ukrainian policy.

Earlier, "Dondukov" 1 reported that the caretaker government had approved Bulgaria's framework positions for the NATO meeting during its recent session. These positions, though undisclosed to the public, were formally presented to the President for his approval. The President retains the authority to endorse these documents before they are presented to other heads of state and government, including the final communique.

The saga over who would represent Bulgaria at the NATO summit has been ongoing for weeks. While the Council of Ministers holds the authority to decide, Foreign Minister and Caretaker PM Dimitar Glavchev attempted to shift the responsibility to parliament. However, lacking consensus, the National Assembly deferred the decision back to the cabinet. Last week, an agreement seemed to have been reached within the Council of Ministers that President Radev would lead the delegation. Initially expected to attend as well, Foreign Minister Glavchev ultimately withdrew from participating as a delegate.