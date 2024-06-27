President Radev to Lead Bulgaria at NATO Summit (UPDATED)

Politics | June 27, 2024, Thursday // 17:20
Bulgaria: President Radev to Lead Bulgaria at NATO Summit (UPDATED)

Update: President Rumen Radev, after anticipating his official designation as leader of Bulgaria's delegation to the upcoming NATO summit in July, has declined the role due to disagreements with certain state positions adopted by the Council of Ministers, which shapes the country's foreign policy as per the constitution. The specific framework positions in question have not been disclosed, but Radev's primary contention revolves around Bulgaria's commitments regarding aid to Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict.

Known for his staunch condemnation of Russian aggression since the onset of the Ukrainian war, Radev has consistently advocated for collective security measures, defense enhancements, and NATO's regional plans. However, he has expressed reservations about the specific obligations Bulgaria is expected to assume concerning Ukraine within the Council of Ministers' adopted framework positions.

Consequently, President Rumen Radev has opted against accepting the Council's proposal to lead Bulgaria's delegation at the NATO summit in Washington, a decision conveyed through a press release from the presidency's office at "Dondukov" 2.

Reported earlier: The president will lead the Bulgarian delegation at the NATO summit in Washington, with Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev serving as foreign minister, the cabinet announced. This official statement confirms earlier reports that President Rumen Radev would head the delegation, which also includes Glavchev.

At a recent meeting, the caretaker government approved framework positions for Bulgaria's participation in the summit, though these positions remain classified. The cabinet proposed that the president lead the delegation and present the approved framework positions during discussions. Radev will have the authority to approve documents shared with heads of state and government, including the final communique.

The government also confirmed the delegation's composition. Alongside the president and prime minister, the delegation will include the defense minister, the chief of defense, Bulgaria's permanent representative to NATO, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nevyana Miteva, the heads of the president's and prime minister's offices, three presidential secretaries, directors of directorates in the Council of Ministers, and other staff from both institutions.

Glavchev requested the parliament to determine who should lead the delegation, but the deputies declined to comment on the matter.

Tags: delegation, Radev, Glavchev, NATO

