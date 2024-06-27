Bulgarian Dairy Farmer Charged with Defrauding EU Funds

Bulgaria: Bulgarian Dairy Farmer Charged with Defrauding EU Funds @Pixabay

The European Prosecutor's Office has charged a Bulgarian dairy farmer with fraudulently obtaining 237,000 euros in EU funds. The farmer is accused of submitting forged documents to secure funds for building a milk processing workshop. He had initially requested 474,000 euros from the State Fund "Agriculture" and presented a bank guarantee for the advance payment of half the amount. However, this guarantee was rejected due to non-compliance with requirements.

Subsequently, the accused submitted additional forged documents to create the impression that the necessary changes had been made. This deceit enabled him to receive half of the project's funds, amounting to 237,000 euros. Investigations revealed that the EU-funded works were not carried out.

The European Prosecutor's Office stated that if found guilty, the accused could face a prison sentence of two to eight years.

