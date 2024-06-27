45 Athletes in 16 Sports will Represent Bulgaria at the Olympic Games in Paris

VMRO Leader Criticizes North Macedonia's Behavior, Calls for Strong Bulgarian Response
The Bulgarian Olympic Committee General Assembly confirmed the Bulgarian delegation for the XXXIII Olympic Summer Games in Paris, which begin on July 26. The delegates decided that in the most prestigious competition on the planet, Bulgaria will be represented by 45 competitors in 16 sports. At the same time, BOC President Stefka Kostadinova announced that the standard bearers of the Bulgarian delegation in the parade of nations during the opening of the Olympics will be the boxer Stanimira Petrova and the swimmer Petar Mitsin.
"First of all, I want to congratulate everyone who, in the last few years, helped to win the Bulgarian Olympic quotas for Paris 2024. I thank athletes, coaches, people from the staffs of the national teams, medical personnel, employees and heads of sports federations. All of them fought and deserved their participation in Paris after extremely difficult qualifications, some even with results and competition similar to world championships and Olympics. I have always emphasized that it is not the quantity that is important, but the quality. You saw what happened in Tokyo and how - contrary to the pessimistic forecasts and speculations at the departure - we recorded one of our strongest performances in history with 6 medals, three of which were gold," recalled Kostadinova.
The president of the BOC thanked for the help from the Bulgarian state and appealed to all compatriots to support our Olympians and to give together this powerful incentive for the success and good performance of our entire delegation.
"From the bottom of my heart, I wish each of our athletes to have their big day during the Olympics. To be healthy and strong, to wear the Bulgarian teams with honor and pride, as they are the brightest ambassadors of Bulgaria. I strongly wish and believe that in Paris we will hear the national anthem again at least several times," said the current world record holder in the high jump, global celebrity and icon of Bulgarian sports, Stefka Kostadinova.
At the previous Olympics in Tokyo, Bulgaria participated with 42 competitors in 14 sports and won six medals, three of which were gold. Titles were won by Ivet Goranova in the Olympic debut of karate, Stoika Krasteva in boxing and the rhythmic gymnastics ensemble consisting of Simona Dyankova, Laura Traets , Madlen Radukanova, Stefani Kiryakova and Erika Zafirova. The silver went to Antoaneta Kostadinova in shooting, and the two bronzes went to Taybe Yusein and Evelina Nikolova in wrestling.
Due to his position as acting minister of youth and sports and to prevent a conflict of interest, the president of the Bulgarian Federation for Basketball, Georgi Glushkov, was dismissed from the BOC Executive Committee and the president of the Bulgarian Football Union, Georgi Ivanov, was elected in his place.
BOC General Assembly accepted Krasimir Ininski and Todor Gergov as individual members, the Bulgarian Lacrosse Federation and the Bulgarian Kickbox and Muay Thai Confederation were approved as BOC members. Due to the fact that it does not meet the requirements, the membership of BOC of the Bulgarian Federation for Chess was terminated, and the membership of Martin Stoev and Albena Denkova was also terminated due to systematic non-participation in the General Meetings of BOC.
With a minute's silence, the delegates honored the memory of Puzant Kassabian.
Here is the complete list of the Bulgarian Olympic delegation for Paris:
Approved by the BOC General Assembly, held on June 26, 2024.
Athletes – 45
Badminton – 3
Kaloyana Nalbantova single
Gabriela Stoeva couples
Stefani Stoeva doubles
Boxing – 5
Stanimira Petrova 54 kg
Svetlana Staneva 57 kg
Javier Ibanez Diaz 57 kg
Radoslav Rosenov 63.5 kg
Ramy Kewan 71 kg
Wrestling – 5
Bilyana Dudova 62 kg
Juliana Yaneva 76 kg
Ayk Mnatsakanyan 77 kg classic style
Semen Novikov 87 kg classic style
Magomed Ramazanov 86 kg freestyle
Weightlifting – 3
Ivan Dimov 61 kg
Bozhidar Andreev 73 kg
Carlos Nassar 89 kg
Rowing – 2
Kristiyan Vassilev one-seater skiff
Desislava Angelova one-seater skiff
Judo – 2
Ivaylo Ivanov 90 kg
Mark Hristov 73 kg
Canoe Kayak – 1
Pamela Ivanova single seater kayak (K1)
Athletics – 5
Mirela Demireva high jump
Tihomir Ivanov high jump
Bozhidar Saraboyukov long jump
Plamena Mitkova long jump
Gabriela Petrova triple jump
Modern pentathlon - 1
Todor Mihalev individually
Swimming – 4
Gabriela Georgieva 100 and 200 m back
Petar Mitsin 400 m freestyle; 200m butterfly
Yosif Miladinov 100 m butterfly
Lubomir Epitropov 100 and 200 m breaststroke
Gymnastics – 2
Kevin Penev individually
Valentina Georgieva individually
Sports shooting – 2
Antoineta Kostadinova 25 m sport pistol
Kiril Kirov 10m air pistol
Taekwondo – 1
Kimia Alizadeh 57 kg
Tristan Scutaru sparring partner
Tennis – 1
Victoria Tomova single
Fencing – 1
Joanna Iliev's sword
Rhythmic gymnastics - 7 (individual - 2; ensemble - 5)
Stylyana Nikolova individually
Boryana Kalein individually
Elvira Krasnobayeva individual (reserve)
Sofia Ivanova Ensemble
Camelia Petrova ensemble
Rachel Stoyanov Ensemble
Margarita Vasileva Ensemble
Magdalina Minevska Ensemble
Coaches – 40
Petya Nedelcheva badminton doubles women
Stilijan Makarski badminton singles
Hoel Soler Arrate Boxing Head Coach Men
Valentin Poptolev boxing assistant coach men
Alexander Alexandrov boxing assistant coach men
Borislav Georgiev boxing senior coach women
Roman Tsvetkov boxing assistant coach women
Serafim Burzakov wrestling women
Simeon Shterev wrestling women
Soslan Farniev wrestling classic style
Emil Budinov wrestling classic style
Valentin Angelov wrestling freestyle
Ivan Ivanov weightlifting
Plamen Bratoichev weightlifting
Nikola Kolev weightlifting
Petko Argyrov rowing
Andrean Angelov rowing
Gancho Doikov judo
Krasimir Hristov judo
Tsvetan Tsvetanov canoe kayak
Marinus van Leeuwen athletics high jump
Ivaylo Rusenov athletics long jump
Dimitar Karamfimov athletics long jump
Alexandros Pantazidis modern pentathlon
Christian Minkowski swimming
Nikolai Vakareev swimming
Milko Tankushev men's gymnastics
Filip Yanev gymnastics women
Hristo Hristov sports shooting
Rumyana Apostolova sports shooting
Dawood Etminani Taekwondo
Farzad Zolghadri Taekwondo (Head Coach)
Konstantin Tomov tennis
Nikolay Shopov tennis conditioning coach
Ivaylo Vodenov fencer
Valentina Ivanova rhythmic gymnastics individually
Mariana Pamukova rhythmic gymnastics individual
Vesela Dimitrova rhythmic gymnastics ensemble
Yasena Stoineva rhythmic gymnastics ensemble
Branimira Markova rhythmic gymnastics (head coach)
Leaders of teams and Presidents of federations – 8
Iliana Sirakova rhythmic gymnastics
Velina Tsekova athletics
Krasimir Ininski Boxing
Anton Kodjabashev weightlifting
Rumen Stoilov judo
Georgi Avramchev swimming
Slavi Binev Taekwondo
Ivan Kolev athletics
Medical persons – 13
Stefan Strugarov, chief physician
Ivan Ivanov doctor
Marian Dobrev doctor
Tatyana Yancheva, psychologist
Lubomir Panev, physiotherapist
Georgi Ivanov physiotherapist
Daniel Dragomirov physiotherapist
Georgi Ryahov, physiotherapist
Yasos Petousis, kinesitherapist
Yanislav Petkov, physiotherapist
Dimitar Kalachev masseur
Mariy Ivanov, kinesitherapist
Steliana Yankova, neurotherapist
Guidance – 4
Stefka Kostadinova Chairman of the BOK, head of the delegation
Belcho Goranov Secretary General, Deputy Head of the Delegation
Lubomir Ganev Olympic Attaché
Kamelia Ignatova Head of Mission
Operational management – 5
Denica Pancheva International activity and protocol
Lilia Pandurova Administration and office of the delegation
Hristiyan Yankov Protocol, transport
Todor Shabanski Pressed
Yordan Petkov Official photographer
