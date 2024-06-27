45 Athletes in 16 Sports will Represent Bulgaria at the Olympic Games in Paris

The boxer Stanimira Petrova and the swimmer Petar Mitsin will be the standard-bearers of the Opening

The Bulgarian Olympic Committee General Assembly confirmed the Bulgarian delegation for the XXXIII Olympic Summer Games in Paris, which begin on July 26. The delegates decided that in the most prestigious competition on the planet, Bulgaria will be represented by 45 competitors in 16 sports. At the same time, BOC President Stefka Kostadinova announced that the standard bearers of the Bulgarian delegation in the parade of nations during the opening of the Olympics will be the boxer Stanimira Petrova and the swimmer Petar Mitsin.

"First of all, I want to congratulate everyone who, in the last few years, helped to win the Bulgarian Olympic quotas for Paris 2024. I thank athletes, coaches, people from the staffs of the national teams, medical personnel, employees and heads of sports federations. All of them fought and deserved their participation in Paris after extremely difficult qualifications, some even with results and competition similar to world championships and Olympics. I have always emphasized that it is not the quantity that is important, but the quality. You saw what happened in Tokyo and how - contrary to the pessimistic forecasts and speculations at the departure - we recorded one of our strongest performances in history with 6 medals, three of which were gold," recalled Kostadinova.

The president of the BOC thanked for the help from the Bulgarian state and appealed to all compatriots to support our Olympians and to give together this powerful incentive for the success and good performance of our entire delegation.

"From the bottom of my heart, I wish each of our athletes to have their big day during the Olympics. To be healthy and strong, to wear the Bulgarian teams with honor and pride, as they are the brightest ambassadors of Bulgaria. I strongly wish and believe that in Paris we will hear the national anthem again at least several times," said the current world record holder in the high jump, global celebrity and icon of Bulgarian sports, Stefka Kostadinova.

At the previous Olympics in Tokyo, Bulgaria participated with 42 competitors in 14 sports and won six medals, three of which were gold. Titles were won by Ivet Goranova in the Olympic debut of karate, Stoika Krasteva in boxing and the rhythmic gymnastics ensemble consisting of Simona Dyankova, Laura Traets , Madlen Radukanova, Stefani Kiryakova and Erika Zafirova. The silver went to Antoaneta Kostadinova in shooting, and the two bronzes went to Taybe Yusein and Evelina Nikolova in wrestling.

Due to his position as acting minister of youth and sports and to prevent a conflict of interest, the president of the Bulgarian Federation for Basketball, Georgi Glushkov, was dismissed from the BOC Executive Committee and the president of the Bulgarian Football Union, Georgi Ivanov, was elected in his place.

BOC General Assembly accepted Krasimir Ininski and Todor Gergov as individual members, the Bulgarian Lacrosse Federation and the Bulgarian Kickbox and Muay Thai Confederation were approved as BOC members. Due to the fact that it does not meet the requirements, the membership of BOC of the Bulgarian Federation for Chess was terminated, and the membership of Martin Stoev and Albena Denkova was also terminated due to systematic non-participation in the General Meetings of BOC.

With a minute's silence, the delegates honored the memory of Puzant Kassabian.

Here is the complete list of the Bulgarian Olympic delegation for Paris:

Approved by the BOC General Assembly, held on June 26, 2024.

Athletes – 45

Badminton – 3

Kaloyana Nalbantova single

Gabriela Stoeva couples

Stefani Stoeva doubles

Boxing – 5

Stanimira Petrova 54 kg

Svetlana Staneva 57 kg

Javier Ibanez Diaz 57 kg

Radoslav Rosenov 63.5 kg

Ramy Kewan 71 kg

Wrestling – 5

Bilyana Dudova 62 kg

Juliana Yaneva 76 kg

Ayk Mnatsakanyan 77 kg classic style

Semen Novikov 87 kg classic style

Magomed Ramazanov 86 kg freestyle

Weightlifting – 3

Ivan Dimov 61 kg

Bozhidar Andreev 73 kg

Carlos Nassar 89 kg

Rowing – 2

Kristiyan Vassilev one-seater skiff

Desislava Angelova one-seater skiff

Judo – 2

Ivaylo Ivanov 90 kg

Mark Hristov 73 kg

Canoe Kayak – 1

Pamela Ivanova single seater kayak (K1)

Athletics – 5

Mirela Demireva high jump

Tihomir Ivanov high jump

Bozhidar Saraboyukov long jump

Plamena Mitkova long jump

Gabriela Petrova triple jump

Modern pentathlon - 1

Todor Mihalev individually

Swimming – 4

Gabriela Georgieva 100 and 200 m back

Petar Mitsin 400 m freestyle; 200m butterfly

Yosif Miladinov 100 m butterfly

Lubomir Epitropov 100 and 200 m breaststroke

Gymnastics – 2

Kevin Penev individually

Valentina Georgieva individually

Sports shooting – 2

Antoineta Kostadinova 25 m sport pistol

Kiril Kirov 10m air pistol

Taekwondo – 1

Kimia Alizadeh 57 kg

Tristan Scutaru sparring partner

Tennis – 1

Victoria Tomova single

Fencing – 1

Joanna Iliev's sword

Rhythmic gymnastics - 7 (individual - 2; ensemble - 5)

Stylyana Nikolova individually

Boryana Kalein individually

Elvira Krasnobayeva individual (reserve)

Sofia Ivanova Ensemble

Camelia Petrova ensemble

Rachel Stoyanov Ensemble

Margarita Vasileva Ensemble

Magdalina Minevska Ensemble

Coaches – 40

Petya Nedelcheva badminton doubles women

Stilijan Makarski badminton singles

Hoel Soler Arrate Boxing Head Coach Men

Valentin Poptolev boxing assistant coach men

Alexander Alexandrov boxing assistant coach men

Borislav Georgiev boxing senior coach women

Roman Tsvetkov boxing assistant coach women

Serafim Burzakov wrestling women

Simeon Shterev wrestling women

Soslan Farniev wrestling classic style

Emil Budinov wrestling classic style

Valentin Angelov wrestling freestyle

Ivan Ivanov weightlifting

Plamen Bratoichev weightlifting

Nikola Kolev weightlifting

Petko Argyrov rowing

Andrean Angelov rowing

Gancho Doikov judo

Krasimir Hristov judo

Tsvetan Tsvetanov canoe kayak

Marinus van Leeuwen athletics high jump

Ivaylo Rusenov athletics long jump

Dimitar Karamfimov athletics long jump

Alexandros Pantazidis modern pentathlon

Christian Minkowski swimming

Nikolai Vakareev swimming

Milko Tankushev men's gymnastics

Filip Yanev gymnastics women

Hristo Hristov sports shooting

Rumyana Apostolova sports shooting

Dawood Etminani Taekwondo

Farzad Zolghadri Taekwondo (Head Coach)

Konstantin Tomov tennis

Nikolay Shopov tennis conditioning coach

Ivaylo Vodenov fencer

Valentina Ivanova rhythmic gymnastics individually

Mariana Pamukova rhythmic gymnastics individual

Vesela Dimitrova rhythmic gymnastics ensemble

Yasena Stoineva rhythmic gymnastics ensemble

Branimira Markova rhythmic gymnastics (head coach)

Leaders of teams and Presidents of federations – 8

Iliana Sirakova rhythmic gymnastics

Velina Tsekova athletics

Krasimir Ininski Boxing

Anton Kodjabashev weightlifting

Rumen Stoilov judo

Georgi Avramchev swimming

Slavi Binev Taekwondo

Ivan Kolev athletics

Medical persons – 13

Stefan Strugarov, chief physician

Ivan Ivanov doctor

Marian Dobrev doctor

Tatyana Yancheva, psychologist

Lubomir Panev, physiotherapist

Georgi Ivanov physiotherapist

Daniel Dragomirov physiotherapist

Georgi Ryahov, physiotherapist

Yasos Petousis, kinesitherapist

Yanislav Petkov, physiotherapist

Dimitar Kalachev masseur

Mariy Ivanov, kinesitherapist

Steliana Yankova, neurotherapist

Guidance – 4

Stefka Kostadinova Chairman of the BOK, head of the delegation

Belcho Goranov Secretary General, Deputy Head of the Delegation

Lubomir Ganev Olympic Attaché

Kamelia Ignatova Head of Mission

Operational management – ​​5

Denica Pancheva International activity and protocol

Lilia Pandurova Administration and office of the delegation

Hristiyan Yankov Protocol, transport

Todor Shabanski Pressed

Yordan Petkov Official photographer