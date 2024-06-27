Ruja Ignatova's Associate Surrenders to US Authorities

Crime | June 27, 2024, Thursday // 13:29
Bulgaria: Ruja Ignatova's Associate Surrenders to US Authorities

William Morro, a key associate of Ruja Ignatova, has surrendered to authorities in the United States. The Southern District of New York court revealed that Morro confessed to his involvement in laundering funds linked to the crypto scheme masterminded by Ignatova, also known as the "crypto-queen." Scheduled for sentencing on August 1, Morro voluntarily surrendered before being formally charged by the US Justice Department.

Accused of financial fraud in connection with the OneCoin cryptocurrency scam, Morro is alleged to have worked closely with Gilbert Armenta, a friend of Ignatova. Court documents state that Morro transferred approximately 35 million USD to OneCoin, routing the funds through accounts in China and Hong Kong. Additionally, he faces charges of moving over $6 million from a Hong Kong account to one in the United States.

Following his confession, Morro was released pending trial, with proceedings set to commence on August 1. While facing a potential maximum sentence of 30 years in prison, his admission of guilt is expected to be taken into consideration as a mitigating factor during sentencing.

Recently, the US government announced a reward of up to $5 million for information leading to the arrest or conviction of Ruja Ignatova. This development was disclosed by Kenneth Merten, the US ambassador, during a briefing. Meanwhile, Bulgarian Chief Prosecutor Borislav Sarafov noted that Ignatova is set to face charges in absentia in Bulgaria, alongside proceedings to confiscate her unlawfully acquired assets.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: ignatova, onecoin, US, Morro

Related Articles:

US Ambassador and FBI Prompt Bulgaria's In Absentia Charges Against Ruja Ignatova

The Bulgarian Prosecutor's Office, together with the US government, has announced plans to indict Ruja Ignatova in absentia

Crime | June 26, 2024, Wednesday // 17:45

US Offers $5 Million Bounty for Arrest of Bulgarian Ruja Ignatova in Massive Fraud Case

The US government has announced a reward of up to 5 million USD for information leading to the arrest of Ruja Ignatova, in connection with a major investigation involving Bulgarian and American authorities

Crime | June 26, 2024, Wednesday // 14:40

Mark Rutte Chosen as Next NATO Chief

The permanent representatives of NATO countries have selected Mark Rutte, the Prime Minister of the Netherlands

World | June 26, 2024, Wednesday // 11:57

Assange Walks Free After Striking Plea Deal in US Espionage Case

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange pleaded guilty in a US court to receiving and publishing US military secrets after striking a deal with prosecutors that ensured his freedom

World | June 26, 2024, Wednesday // 09:40

US and Russian Defense Ministers Hold First Ukraine Talks in Over a Year

The defense ministers of Russia and the United States engaged in a telephone conversation for the first time in over a year

World » Ukraine | June 26, 2024, Wednesday // 09:37

Biden Diverts Patriot Missiles: Ukraine Gets Top Priority

The Biden administration is planning to suspend all current orders for Patriot air defense systems and missiles

World » Ukraine | June 20, 2024, Thursday // 14:27
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Crime

US Ambassador and FBI Prompt Bulgaria's In Absentia Charges Against Ruja Ignatova

The Bulgarian Prosecutor's Office, together with the US government, has announced plans to indict Ruja Ignatova in absentia

Crime | June 26, 2024, Wednesday // 17:45

US Offers $5 Million Bounty for Arrest of Bulgarian Ruja Ignatova in Massive Fraud Case

The US government has announced a reward of up to 5 million USD for information leading to the arrest of Ruja Ignatova, in connection with a major investigation involving Bulgarian and American authorities

Crime | June 26, 2024, Wednesday // 14:40

Bulgarian Court Postponed the Case for Evgenia Who was Killed and Found in a Suitcase

The Sofia Court of Appeal has postponed the case of Evgenia Vladimirova, who was found murdered in a suitcase

Crime | June 26, 2024, Wednesday // 11:08

No Charges Filed in Suspicious Death of British Patient at Plovdiv Hospital

The security guards from the Hospital "St. George" in Plovdiv have been released without charges following an altercation with a British patient who later died

Crime | June 25, 2024, Tuesday // 15:28

Repeated Arrests and No Convictions: Orlin Gigov Murdered his Ukrainian Girlfriend and the State Did Nothing

Orlin Gigov, known for multiple arrests related to violence against women, has been implicated, in the fatal beating of his girlfriend, Ukrainian citizen Silvia Kirkova.

Crime | June 25, 2024, Tuesday // 14:18

Fugitive 'Brendo' Requests to Serve Sentences in Bulgaria

Evelin Banev, known as "Brendo", who had been on the run for six years, surrendered to Bulgarian authorities yesterday and is now incarcerated at Central Sofia Prison.

Crime | June 25, 2024, Tuesday // 13:49
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria