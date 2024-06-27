Ruja Ignatova's Associate Surrenders to US Authorities

William Morro, a key associate of Ruja Ignatova, has surrendered to authorities in the United States. The Southern District of New York court revealed that Morro confessed to his involvement in laundering funds linked to the crypto scheme masterminded by Ignatova, also known as the "crypto-queen." Scheduled for sentencing on August 1, Morro voluntarily surrendered before being formally charged by the US Justice Department.

Accused of financial fraud in connection with the OneCoin cryptocurrency scam, Morro is alleged to have worked closely with Gilbert Armenta, a friend of Ignatova. Court documents state that Morro transferred approximately 35 million USD to OneCoin, routing the funds through accounts in China and Hong Kong. Additionally, he faces charges of moving over $6 million from a Hong Kong account to one in the United States.

Following his confession, Morro was released pending trial, with proceedings set to commence on August 1. While facing a potential maximum sentence of 30 years in prison, his admission of guilt is expected to be taken into consideration as a mitigating factor during sentencing.

Recently, the US government announced a reward of up to $5 million for information leading to the arrest or conviction of Ruja Ignatova. This development was disclosed by Kenneth Merten, the US ambassador, during a briefing. Meanwhile, Bulgarian Chief Prosecutor Borislav Sarafov noted that Ignatova is set to face charges in absentia in Bulgaria, alongside proceedings to confiscate her unlawfully acquired assets.