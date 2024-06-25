Kremlin Considers Ambassadors Recall in Response to Western Hostility
Russia is contemplating scaling back diplomatic relations with Western countries due to what it perceives as "hostile actions and increasing involvement in the conflict in Ukraine," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov announced. This move could potentially involve recalling Russian ambassadors from several nations deemed adversarial, including Bulgaria, while expelling their counterparts.
Earlier today, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov echoed similar sentiments to "Izvestia", indicating that such decisions are being deliberated at the highest governmental levels. Ryabkov acknowledged the challenging nature of diplomatic work and emphasized the importance of keeping communication channels open. However, he also cautioned that adversaries, emboldened by what they perceive as impunity, are engaging in actions that could provoke Russia into a stronger response.
The statements from Peskov and Ryabkov underscore Russia's growing frustration with Western nations, accusing them of exacerbating tensions in Ukraine and taking actions deemed hostile by Moscow. These developments suggest a potential deterioration in diplomatic relations, reflecting broader geopolitical tensions between Russia and the West.
