Bulgaria's Stance on North Macedonia Could Cement EU Deadlock

Politics | June 27, 2024, Thursday // 12:11
Bulgaria:

Bulgaria is set to assert its stance on North Macedonia firmly at the upcoming European Council meeting, aiming to secure reaffirmation of previous conclusions regarding its neighbor and urging adherence to commitments crucial for advancing EU integration. This intention was communicated through a press release from Bulgaria's Council of Ministers.

Caretaker Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev will be present in Brussels today and tomorrow, where he plans to advocate for including specific references to North Macedonia in the European Council's adoption of meeting conclusions. According to Glavchev, emphasizing the fulfillment of all obligations and progress on EU-related reforms remains pivotal.

The push comes in response to recent statements from North Macedonia's new Prime Minister, Hristijan Mickoski, indicating a firm stance against including Bulgarians in the country's constitution under his leadership. Mickoski's remarks have stirred diplomatic tensions, with Bulgarian officials underscoring the importance of honoring international agreements.

Bulgaria's efforts aim to highlight the deadlock North Macedonia faces in its EU accession process due to unresolved issues outlined in previous EU Council conclusions. Specifically, Bulgaria insists on the completion of constitutional changes that include provisions for Bulgarians, a requirement stated in EU assessments dating back to 2022 and reaffirmed in late 2023.

Glavchev's mission in Brussels includes advocating for a clear message from the European Council reaffirming its December 2023 and July 2022 conclusions on North Macedonia. These conclusions outline the necessary steps for Skopje to progress in its European integration journey, with Bulgaria emphasizing the non-negotiable nature of these prerequisites for further advancement.

Tags: Bulgaria, macedonia, European, EU

