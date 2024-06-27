Bulgaria's Borissov: No One Can Form a Cabinet At the Moment

Bulgaria's political landscape remains in disarray, with no party able to form a stable government, according to Boyko Borissov, leader of GERB. Borissov lamented that the current situation is hampering Bulgaria's progress towards joining the Eurozone, a goal that he believes could have been achieved if a stable government, led by GERB, was in place.

"None of the parliamentary parties can currently muster a government," Borissov said in response to a question from BNR. He criticized the ongoing election campaign rhetoric and labeled it as "absolute irresponsibility," suggesting that political parties are more focused on gaining electoral advantage than on governing effectively.

President Rumen Radev, after conducting political consultations with all seven parliamentary groups, is expected to announce when he will assign the first exploratory mandate to form a cabinet. Responding to inquiries about his optimism regarding the formation of a regular government, Radev emphasized that it's premature to make predictions before seeing the outcome of the initial mandate.

Regarding Bulgaria's stance for the upcoming NATO summit in Washington, President Radev clarified that the position has been formulated within the Council of Ministers. He refrained from expressing personal agreement with this stance, highlighting that decisions are made collectively within the government before being communicated to him.

The delegation leadership for the NATO summit remains uncertain, with President Radev indicating that the Council of Ministers holds the responsibility for making such decisions. He acknowledged that the preparation of Bulgaria's position for the summit was completed through governmental processes before reaching his office for final approval.