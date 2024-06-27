Kremlin Considers Ambassadors Recall in Response to Western Hostility
Russia is contemplating scaling back diplomatic relations with Western countries
Armen Grigoryan, Secretary of Armenia's Security Council, made a stark assessment days after Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan raised doubts about Armenia's role in the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), dominated by Russia. Grigoryan asserted that Russia had intervened in Nagorno-Karabakh, transferring control from Armenia to Azerbaijan before withdrawing, which he described as the current reality.
"Russia came, took Nagorno-Karabakh from us, returned it to Azerbaijan, then left. This is the whole reality. I claim that Russia has taken over Nagorno-Karabakh."
He pointedly remarked on Russia's influence, suggesting that the 44-day war in Karabakh could not have occurred without Russia's consent. Grigoryan emphasized the shifting dynamics of Armenia's foreign policy and its impact on stability, citing a significant decline in military-technical cooperation with Russia from 96% to 10%, although he did not specify the timeframe.
Pashinyan had previously hinted at CSTO members' involvement in preparations for the 2020 war with Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh, implying Belarus may have played a role, as reported by Politico. This assertion underscored ongoing tensions and Armenia's evolving relations with Russia following the conflict, during which Azerbaijan reclaimed territory previously held by ethnic Armenians.
The aftermath of the war has sparked protests in Armenia, particularly concerning border demarcation issues that led to the transfer of villages to Azerbaijan. The situation remains contentious as Armenia navigates its geopolitical alliances amidst domestic and regional challenges.
