Murder Convict Doctor Could Be Back in Operating Room in Bulgarian Town - Should He?

The manager of the hospital in the Bulgarian town of Dupnitsa is seeking permission from the state to allow Dr. Nikolay Karastoyanov, currently serving a murder sentence in Bobov dol prison, to return to work as an anesthesiologist due to staffing shortages.

The request marks a precedent, with the prison director at Bobov dol evaluating the conditions under which Dr. Karastoyanov could resume his medical duties.

Over a decade ago, Dr. Karastoyanov, along with his brother and father, was involved in a fatal altercation with his daughter's friend, Nikolay Radev, nicknamed "the Screwdriver," resulting in Radev's death. The Karastoyanovs were subsequently convicted of murder, and Dr. Karastoyanov recently began serving his effective prison sentence of four years.

"This is the first instance in my career where a practicing doctor has been sentenced to prison," commented Senior Commissioner Krum Petrov, head of Bobov dol prison.

The hospital manager in Dupnitsa emphasized the severe personnel shortages affecting the healthcare sector nationwide, highlighting Dr. Karastoyanov's respected status as an anesthesiologist crucial for the hospital's surgical operations.

"The personnel issue, especially with doctors and nurses, is a significant challenge across the country. Dr. Karastoyanov is highly valued and his expertise is essential for our hospital's operations," stated Dr. Stefan Nikolov, hospital manager in Dupnitsa.

For Dr. Karastoyanov to return to work, the hospital must negotiate a contract with the prison requiring them to employ at least two inmates and provide them with salaries.

"We initially planned for Dr. Karastoyanov to work 12-hour shifts as customary in hospitals, but due to logistical constraints, he would be available only from 8 AM to 5 PM," added Dr. Nikolov.

Senior Commissioner Krum Petrov indicated that any contract would depend on Dr. Karastoyanov's conduct in prison and the establishment of trust.

If allowed to work, Dr. Karastoyanov could contribute to society and potentially reduce his sentence, as each day worked counts as two days served.