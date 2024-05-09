Murder Convict Doctor Could Be Back in Operating Room in Bulgarian Town - Should He?

Society » HEALTH | June 27, 2024, Thursday // 10:12
Bulgaria: Murder Convict Doctor Could Be Back in Operating Room in Bulgarian Town - Should He?

The manager of the hospital in the Bulgarian town of Dupnitsa is seeking permission from the state to allow Dr. Nikolay Karastoyanov, currently serving a murder sentence in Bobov dol prison, to return to work as an anesthesiologist due to staffing shortages.

The request marks a precedent, with the prison director at Bobov dol evaluating the conditions under which Dr. Karastoyanov could resume his medical duties.

Over a decade ago, Dr. Karastoyanov, along with his brother and father, was involved in a fatal altercation with his daughter's friend, Nikolay Radev, nicknamed "the Screwdriver," resulting in Radev's death. The Karastoyanovs were subsequently convicted of murder, and Dr. Karastoyanov recently began serving his effective prison sentence of four years.

"This is the first instance in my career where a practicing doctor has been sentenced to prison," commented Senior Commissioner Krum Petrov, head of Bobov dol prison.

The hospital manager in Dupnitsa emphasized the severe personnel shortages affecting the healthcare sector nationwide, highlighting Dr. Karastoyanov's respected status as an anesthesiologist crucial for the hospital's surgical operations.

"The personnel issue, especially with doctors and nurses, is a significant challenge across the country. Dr. Karastoyanov is highly valued and his expertise is essential for our hospital's operations," stated Dr. Stefan Nikolov, hospital manager in Dupnitsa.

For Dr. Karastoyanov to return to work, the hospital must negotiate a contract with the prison requiring them to employ at least two inmates and provide them with salaries.

"We initially planned for Dr. Karastoyanov to work 12-hour shifts as customary in hospitals, but due to logistical constraints, he would be available only from 8 AM to 5 PM," added Dr. Nikolov.

Senior Commissioner Krum Petrov indicated that any contract would depend on Dr. Karastoyanov's conduct in prison and the establishment of trust.

If allowed to work, Dr. Karastoyanov could contribute to society and potentially reduce his sentence, as each day worked counts as two days served.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: anesthesiologist, Bobov Dol, Karastoyanov, Dupnitsa

Related Articles:

Controversy Erupts as Russian Flag Raised in Bulgarian Town on Victory Day

In Dupnitsa, a town in Bulgaria, the sight of the Russian flag flying alongside the Bulgarian tricolor and the flag of the European Union outside the Municipality sparked a heated debate and scandal

Politics | May 9, 2024, Thursday // 17:18

Caught on Camera: Father's Brutal Assault on Mother Sparks Outcry in Bulgarian Town (UPDATED)

A 13-year-old girl from Bobov Dol, Bulgaria, courageously filmed her own father brutally assaulting her mother at their home

Crime | March 12, 2024, Tuesday // 11:03

Parents of Missing Girl from Dupnitsa Make Emotional Plea for Her Return

In a heart-wrenching plea, the parents of Ivana, a young girl missing from Dupnitsa for 16 days, have appealed for her safe return

Society » Incidents | March 8, 2024, Friday // 09:11

Dupnitsa Mayor Demands Update on Ivana's Disappearance: 15 Days Without a Trace

It has been 15 days since 17-year-old Ivana from Dupnitsa went missing, with no sign of her whereabouts

Society » Incidents | March 7, 2024, Thursday // 08:34

Bulgarian Teen Ivana Georgieva Is Missing For 14 Days - Will The Search Efforts Continue?

The search for 17-year-old Ivana Georgieva from Dupnitsa has entered its 14th day, with police officers continuing their efforts to locate the missing girl

Society » Incidents | March 6, 2024, Wednesday // 13:11

Missing Sliven Teen Found Safe; Search Continues for Dupnitsa Girl

The 18-year-old student Gergana Tsandeva, who went missing from Sliven on February 28, has been located by the police

Society » Incidents | March 2, 2024, Saturday // 22:39
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Health

Bulgaria Faces Obesity Crisis: 40% of Population Affected

A representative sociological survey by Trend Agency reveals that 40% of Bulgarians are obese

Society » Health | June 22, 2024, Saturday // 14:30

Snake Bite Incident in Bulgaria: Woman Hospitalized

A 20-year-old woman from Kresna, Bulgaria, is in intensive care at the Blagoevgrad hospital after being bitten by a snake

Society » Health | June 20, 2024, Thursday // 10:10

First Case of Monkeypox in Sofia

A confirmed case of monkeypox has been reported in Sofia, as indicated by data from the Metropolitan Regional Health Inspectorate for the period of June 10-16, 2024

Society » Health | June 17, 2024, Monday // 16:21

European Health Insurance Card: Your Key to Medical Care Across Europe

The European Health Insurance Card (EHIC) provides individuals with access to emergency and urgent medical or dental care while traveling for tourism, study, or work

Society » Health | June 17, 2024, Monday // 10:11

WHO Urges Development of New Antimicrobial Drugs to Combat Resistance

There is an urgent need for new and innovative antimicrobial drugs to replace those losing effectiveness due to widespread use

Society » Health | June 16, 2024, Sunday // 09:27

Just four Industries Cause 2.7m Deaths in the European Region Every Year

New WHO/Europe report highlights how big industry fuels chronic diseases, obstructs health policy and targets vulnerable people

Society » Health | June 12, 2024, Wednesday // 14:33
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria