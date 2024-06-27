Poland and Baltic States Urge EU Defense Line Against Russia and Belarus

Bulgarian Dairy Farmer Charged with Defrauding EU Funds
The European Prosecutor's Office has charged a Bulgarian dairy farmer with fraudulently obtaining 237,000 euros in EU funds
Poland and the Baltic states—Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia—have jointly called upon the European Union to establish a defensive barrier along its borders with Russia and Belarus, as reported by Reuters. The request, outlined in a letter addressed to the President of the European Council, will be a focal point at the EU member states' meetings commencing today in Brussels, Belgium.
The initiative aims to safeguard the EU against military threats and other hostile activities originating from Moscow, Reuters notes.
In their collective statement, the leaders of Poland and the three Baltic nations underscore the necessity of this project to protect the bloc's twenty-seven member states, home to nearly four hundred and fifty million inhabitants. They emphasize that securing financial support from all EU countries will be crucial for its implementation.
"The construction of defense infrastructure along the EU's borders with Russia and Belarus is imperative to address immediate and pressing security concerns, encompassing both military and hybrid threats," stated the letter, reviewed by a Reuters correspondent.
A 95-year-old German woman notorious for denying the Holocaust has been sentenced to one year and four months in prison by a court in Hamburg
Consumer sentiment in Germany unexpectedly worsened in July, interrupting the recovery of the previous four months
Today, a spokesperson for the European Commission emphasized that North Macedonia must fulfill its commitment to amend its Constitution in order to progress toward European Union membership
President Emmanuel Macron warned of the potential for civil war in France due to the political strategies of far-right and far-left factions
The European Union has announced its 14th package of sanctions against Russia in response to its ongoing aggression towards Ukraine.
The Bulgarian party "Revival" (Vazrazhdane) is set to join a newly formed group in the European Parliament alongside Germany's far-right party "Alternative for Germany" (AfD)
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU