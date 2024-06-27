Poland and Baltic States Urge EU Defense Line Against Russia and Belarus

World » EU | June 27, 2024, Thursday // 10:07
Bulgaria: Poland and Baltic States Urge EU Defense Line Against Russia and Belarus

Poland and the Baltic states—Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia—have jointly called upon the European Union to establish a defensive barrier along its borders with Russia and Belarus, as reported by Reuters. The request, outlined in a letter addressed to the President of the European Council, will be a focal point at the EU member states' meetings commencing today in Brussels, Belgium.

The initiative aims to safeguard the EU against military threats and other hostile activities originating from Moscow, Reuters notes.

In their collective statement, the leaders of Poland and the three Baltic nations underscore the necessity of this project to protect the bloc's twenty-seven member states, home to nearly four hundred and fifty million inhabitants. They emphasize that securing financial support from all EU countries will be crucial for its implementation.

"The construction of defense infrastructure along the EU's borders with Russia and Belarus is imperative to address immediate and pressing security concerns, encompassing both military and hybrid threats," stated the letter, reviewed by a Reuters correspondent.

