Israeli PM Netanyahu Signals End of Major Hamas Offensive, Eyes Northern Front
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that the phase of intensive fighting against Hamas is nearing its conclusion
Israel conducted airstrikes in southern Syria and Lebanon last night, resulting in casualties. According to local media reports cited by Reuters, two people were killed in a Syrian area. Additionally, one Syrian serviceman was wounded, and five others were injured in Lebanon.
The Israeli airstrike in Lebanon destroyed a residential building in the "Al Masha'a" district of Nabatieh, a city in the southern part of the country. A local news agency, reported that the attack also damaged dozens of homes and cars.
According to the Chinese news agency Xinhua, an Israeli warplane fired two air-to-ground missiles at a two-story building in Al Mashaa. The attack led to the destruction of at least ten homes and damage to another thirty-five.
In Washington, Israel's Defense Minister Yoav Gallant commented on the situation, asserting that the Israeli army could "send Lebanon back to the Stone Age" in a potential conflict with the Lebanese Shiite group Hezbollah. However, he stressed that his government prefers a diplomatic solution.
