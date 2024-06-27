VMRO Leader Criticizes North Macedonia's Behavior, Calls for Strong Bulgarian Response

Krasimir Karakachanov, chairman of the Bulgarian party VMRO and former minister of defense, criticized Skopje's behavior towards Sofia, calling it insolent and arrogant. He emphasized that Sofia must adopt a firm stance towards the Republic of North Macedonia. Speaking on BNT, Karakachanov commented on the recent political developments.

"The party that won, the DPMNE, led by Mickoski, who is not particularly intelligent, has no way to back down," Karakachanov remarked. He highlighted that during the president's oath, the constitutional name "North Macedonia" was not mentioned, causing a scandal with Greece. He noted that without any provocation from Bulgaria, North Macedonia began to quarrel with Sofia, stating they would not honor agreements with Bulgaria or the EU. In contrast, their behavior towards Greece has been much milder.

Karakachanov criticized Mickoski's stance on the Prespa Agreement, noting his brazen and brutal behavior towards Bulgaria. He argued that politicians in Skopje have long understood that Bulgaria's recent leaders lack a sense of national Bulgarian belonging and are willing to betray Bulgarian interests regarding North Macedonia. He accused these politicians of being influenced by foreign centers and embassies, following external directives.

He recalled that two years ago, then-Prime Minister of Bulgaria Kiril Petkov told Macedonian media and politicians that if necessary, Bulgaria would lie to its people to let Macedonia progress. Karakachanov revealed that Petkov's chief of staff had been sending classified information to Macedonian politicians via email, with no consequences. He asserted that North Macedonians are benefiting from Bulgaria's political instability and insisted that Bulgaria must adopt a very clear and categorical position.