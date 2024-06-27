Failed Coup in Bolivia: General Zuniga Arrested

Bolsonaro Denies Coup Plot Amid Massive Sao Paulo Rally
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro led a significant gathering in Sao Paulo on Sunday, vehemently rejecting allegations of involvement in a coup plot to retain power
In Bolivia, an attempted military coup concluded with the arrest of its organizer, General Juan Jose Zuniga. The military units he dispatched to the presidential palace in La Paz withdrew from Murillo Square, according to reports from Reuters.
President Luis Arce of Bolivia condemned the "coup attempt" and appealed for international support. The initial stages of the coup saw military units, led by General Zuniga, who had since been removed from his post as the commander of the Bolivian army, gathering in Murillo Square, where the presidential residence is located.
Eyewitnesses reported that a tank breached the portal of the presidential palace, and soldiers stormed inside. However, a few hours later, according to a Reuters associate, the military had retreated from Murillo Square, and the police had regained full control of the situation. Bolivian authorities subsequently arrested Zuniga.
In response to the coup attempt, President Arce appointed José Wilson Sánchez as the new commander-in-chief of the army. Meanwhile, the United States stated it was closely monitoring the situation and urged for calm and non-violence.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Russia is contemplating scaling back diplomatic relations with Western countries
NATO is set to introduce a new initiative aimed at enhancing military aid to Ukraine during its upcoming summit in Washington from July 9-11
More than 30,000 foreigners who recently acquired Russian citizenship but failed to register for military service have been identified and added to mobilization lists
A 95-year-old German woman notorious for denying the Holocaust has been sentenced to one year and four months in prison by a court in Hamburg
Armen Grigoryan, Secretary of Armenia's Security Council, made a stark assessment days after Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan raised doubts about Armenia's role in the Collective Security Treaty Organization
Poland and the Baltic states—Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia—have jointly called upon the European Union to establish a defensive barrier along its borders with Russia and Belarus
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU