Failed Coup in Bolivia: General Zuniga Arrested

In Bolivia, an attempted military coup concluded with the arrest of its organizer, General Juan Jose Zuniga. The military units he dispatched to the presidential palace in La Paz withdrew from Murillo Square, according to reports from Reuters.

President Luis Arce of Bolivia condemned the "coup attempt" and appealed for international support. The initial stages of the coup saw military units, led by General Zuniga, who had since been removed from his post as the commander of the Bolivian army, gathering in Murillo Square, where the presidential residence is located.

Eyewitnesses reported that a tank breached the portal of the presidential palace, and soldiers stormed inside. However, a few hours later, according to a Reuters associate, the military had retreated from Murillo Square, and the police had regained full control of the situation. Bolivian authorities subsequently arrested Zuniga.

In response to the coup attempt, President Arce appointed José Wilson Sánchez as the new commander-in-chief of the army. Meanwhile, the United States stated it was closely monitoring the situation and urged for calm and non-violence.