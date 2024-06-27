Bulgaria's Stance on North Macedonia Could Cement EU Deadlock
Bulgaria is set to assert its stance on North Macedonia firmly at the upcoming European Council meeting
Greece has issued a stern warning to the new leadership of the Republic of North Macedonia. At a meeting of the ruling New Democracy party's parliamentary group, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis expressed his dissatisfaction with the actions of the Skopje government. He stated that the new administration had not started on the right foot, violating an international treaty along with the associated rights and obligations.
Mitsotakis emphasized his point with a metaphor, saying, "Stop figuring out the bill without an innkeeper." This comment followed the actions of Macedonian Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoskii, who, shortly after taking office, declared that Bulgarians would not be included in the country's Constitution. Despite referring to the country as the Republic of North Macedonia during his oath, Mickoskii often simply calls it Macedonia.
This practice is also followed by the country's president, Gordana Siljanovska-Davkovaa, who frequently refers to the nation as Macedonia.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Macedonian Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski has firmly stated that his country "will not kneel before Bulgaria"
The Greek Foreign Minister, Giorgos Gerapetritis, has warned that the Republic of North Macedonia's decision to use only "Macedonia" as its name jeopardizes its European integration prospects
The newly elected Prime Minister of North Macedonia has firmly stated that during his tenure, there will be no alterations made to the country's constitution
The National Meteorological Agency of Greece anticipates temperatures soaring up to 44 degrees over the next three days
In Serbia, the ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) has announced its victory in the recent city council elections across the nation
Romania has inaugurated a support center for American HIMARS missile systems
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU