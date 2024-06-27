Greece Warns North Macedonia's New Leadership Over Treaty Violations

Greece has issued a stern warning to the new leadership of the Republic of North Macedonia. At a meeting of the ruling New Democracy party's parliamentary group, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis expressed his dissatisfaction with the actions of the Skopje government. He stated that the new administration had not started on the right foot, violating an international treaty along with the associated rights and obligations.

Mitsotakis emphasized his point with a metaphor, saying, "Stop figuring out the bill without an innkeeper." This comment followed the actions of Macedonian Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoskii, who, shortly after taking office, declared that Bulgarians would not be included in the country's Constitution. Despite referring to the country as the Republic of North Macedonia during his oath, Mickoskii often simply calls it Macedonia.

This practice is also followed by the country's president, Gordana Siljanovska-Davkovaa, who frequently refers to the nation as Macedonia.

