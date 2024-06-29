Orange and Yellow Weather Codes Issued for Western Bulgaria

The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) has forecasted significant weather changes in Western Bulgaria today. For the regions of Vidin, Montana, Vratsa, and Sofia, an orange code has been issued due to expected intense rainfall. Meanwhile, a yellow code for rain is in effect for the districts of Sofia-city, Pernik, Kyustendil, Blagoevgrad, Pazardzhik, Lovech, and Pleven.

According to NIMH, the western half of the country will experience the development of cumulative and cumulus-rain clouds. This will lead to showers, thunderstorms, and temporary increases in wind, particularly during the afternoon hours. There is also a possibility of hail. In contrast, the eastern half of the country will enjoy mostly sunny weather, with moderate winds blowing from the east. The prevailing maximum temperatures are expected to range between 28° and 33°, although they will be lower along the Black Sea coast. Sofia will see temperatures around 27°.

In the mountains of Western and Central Bulgaria, cumulus and cumulus-rain clouds will form, especially in the western regions where the clouds will be particularly powerful. This will result in brief but intense rain showers accompanied by thunderstorms. Winds will blow moderately from the east-southeast, temporarily increasing during convection. At an altitude of 1200 meters, the maximum temperature will be about 22°, and around 16° at 2000 meters.

Along the Black Sea coast, the weather will remain mostly sunny.