US Ambassador and FBI Prompt Bulgaria's In Absentia Charges Against Ruja Ignatova

Crime | June 26, 2024, Wednesday // 17:45
Bulgaria: US Ambassador and FBI Prompt Bulgaria's In Absentia Charges Against Ruja Ignatova

The Bulgarian Prosecutor's Office, together with the US government, has announced plans to indict Ruja Ignatova in absentia, offering a reward of up to 5 million US dollars for information leading to her arrest or conviction. This development underscores ongoing efforts to tackle international financial fraud involving Ignatova and her role in the OneCoin pyramid scheme.

At a joint press conference in the Courthouse, Chief Prosecutor Borislav Sarafov, US Ambassador Kenneth Merten, and State Agency "National Security" Head Plamen Tonchev outlined the collaboration between Bulgaria and the US in investigating criminal activities related to OneCoin. The specifics of the charges against Ignatova under Bulgarian law were not disclosed during the conference, which did not include a Q&A session with journalists.

Ambassador Merten emphasized the US government's commitment to cooperating with Bulgaria's law enforcement agencies to bring Ignatova and other perpetrators of transnational crimes to justice. Ignatova, a German citizen born in Bulgaria, faces charges in both the US and Germany for orchestrating one of the largest fraud schemes in history, which allegedly defrauded investors of over 4 billion USD through false promises and misrepresentations about OneCoin.

Plamen Tonchev detailed the operational aspects of OneCoin, highlighting its registration in Gibraltar's offshore jurisdiction and its global network marketing operations, particularly in the Middle East and Far East regions. He also mentioned ongoing efforts by Bulgarian authorities, including the seizure of substantial illicit funds and forthcoming actions to confiscate properties acquired with illegally obtained funds.

Temporary Chief Prosecutor Borislav Sarafov expressed appreciation for the partnership with the FBI, underscoring their joint commitment to combatting crime globally. He noted the significant international scope of the investigation and the collaborative efforts aimed at addressing financial crimes and enhancing global law enforcement cooperation.

Ruja Ignatova, who has been evading authorities since 2017, faces serious charges in multiple jurisdictions, including cyber fraud, money laundering, and securities fraud. Following her indictment in the US and subsequent evasion of arrest, she has remained in hiding, prompting her placement on the FBI's list of ten most wanted fugitives in 2022.

The reward offer of up to 5 million USD has been authorized by the US Secretary of State under the Transnational Organized Crime Rewards Program. This initiative supports global law enforcement efforts to disrupt criminal networks and apprehend fugitives involved in large-scale financial fraud.

Individuals with information regarding Ruja Ignatova's whereabouts or activities are encouraged to contact the FBI anonymously through various channels, including Telegram and Signal, or through the FBI's official tips website:

  • Telegram: @RujaReward;
  • Signal: @RujaReward.01;
  • FBI: tips.fbi.gov.

Confidentiality of informants' identities is strictly maintained, with exclusions for government officials and employees from reward eligibility.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: US, Bulgaria, onecoin, ignatova

Related Articles:

Deserted Bulgaria: 201 Villages Empty

In the latest data released by the National Statistical Institute (NSI), significant changes in Bulgaria's settlements have been noted over the past year

Society | June 27, 2024, Thursday // 23:00

Orange and Yellow Weather Codes Issued for Western Bulgaria

The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) has forecasted significant weather changes in Western Bulgaria today

Society » Environment | June 27, 2024, Thursday // 09:23

Bulgaria Eyes 2026 for Euro Adoption, Says Finance Minister

Bulgaria is expected to adopt the euro at the beginning of 2026, rather than mid-next year as previously forecasted

Business » Finance | June 26, 2024, Wednesday // 17:36

Can You Believe This? A Third of Bulgarians Find it Hard to Make Ends Meet!

In Bulgaria, 32% of the population struggles to "make ends meet," according to Eurostat,

Society | June 26, 2024, Wednesday // 15:43

US Offers $5 Million Bounty for Arrest of Bulgarian Ruja Ignatova in Massive Fraud Case

The US government has announced a reward of up to 5 million USD for information leading to the arrest of Ruja Ignatova, in connection with a major investigation involving Bulgarian and American authorities

Crime | June 26, 2024, Wednesday // 14:40

Macedonian PM Rejects Bulgarian Demands: 'We Will Not Kneel'

Macedonian Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski has firmly stated that his country "will not kneel before Bulgaria"

World » Southeast Europe | June 26, 2024, Wednesday // 14:27
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Crime

US Offers $5 Million Bounty for Arrest of Bulgarian Ruja Ignatova in Massive Fraud Case

The US government has announced a reward of up to 5 million USD for information leading to the arrest of Ruja Ignatova, in connection with a major investigation involving Bulgarian and American authorities

Crime | June 26, 2024, Wednesday // 14:40

Bulgarian Court Postponed the Case for Evgenia Who was Killed and Found in a Suitcase

The Sofia Court of Appeal has postponed the case of Evgenia Vladimirova, who was found murdered in a suitcase

Crime | June 26, 2024, Wednesday // 11:08

No Charges Filed in Suspicious Death of British Patient at Plovdiv Hospital

The security guards from the Hospital "St. George" in Plovdiv have been released without charges following an altercation with a British patient who later died

Crime | June 25, 2024, Tuesday // 15:28

Repeated Arrests and No Convictions: Orlin Gigov Murdered his Ukrainian Girlfriend and the State Did Nothing

Orlin Gigov, known for multiple arrests related to violence against women, has been implicated, in the fatal beating of his girlfriend, Ukrainian citizen Silvia Kirkova.

Crime | June 25, 2024, Tuesday // 14:18

Fugitive 'Brendo' Requests to Serve Sentences in Bulgaria

Evelin Banev, known as "Brendo", who had been on the run for six years, surrendered to Bulgarian authorities yesterday and is now incarcerated at Central Sofia Prison.

Crime | June 25, 2024, Tuesday // 13:49

Notorious Drug Lord Evelin Banev 'Brendo' Turns Himself In After Years on the Run (UPDATED + VIDEO)

Around 7:30 a.m. this morning, Evelyn Banev, known as "Brendo", who had been internationally wanted, surrendered voluntarily

Crime | June 24, 2024, Monday // 09:28
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria