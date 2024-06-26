US Ambassador and FBI Prompt Bulgaria's In Absentia Charges Against Ruja Ignatova

The Bulgarian Prosecutor's Office, together with the US government, has announced plans to indict Ruja Ignatova in absentia, offering a reward of up to 5 million US dollars for information leading to her arrest or conviction. This development underscores ongoing efforts to tackle international financial fraud involving Ignatova and her role in the OneCoin pyramid scheme.

At a joint press conference in the Courthouse, Chief Prosecutor Borislav Sarafov, US Ambassador Kenneth Merten, and State Agency "National Security" Head Plamen Tonchev outlined the collaboration between Bulgaria and the US in investigating criminal activities related to OneCoin. The specifics of the charges against Ignatova under Bulgarian law were not disclosed during the conference, which did not include a Q&A session with journalists.

Ambassador Merten emphasized the US government's commitment to cooperating with Bulgaria's law enforcement agencies to bring Ignatova and other perpetrators of transnational crimes to justice. Ignatova, a German citizen born in Bulgaria, faces charges in both the US and Germany for orchestrating one of the largest fraud schemes in history, which allegedly defrauded investors of over 4 billion USD through false promises and misrepresentations about OneCoin.

Plamen Tonchev detailed the operational aspects of OneCoin, highlighting its registration in Gibraltar's offshore jurisdiction and its global network marketing operations, particularly in the Middle East and Far East regions. He also mentioned ongoing efforts by Bulgarian authorities, including the seizure of substantial illicit funds and forthcoming actions to confiscate properties acquired with illegally obtained funds.

Temporary Chief Prosecutor Borislav Sarafov expressed appreciation for the partnership with the FBI, underscoring their joint commitment to combatting crime globally. He noted the significant international scope of the investigation and the collaborative efforts aimed at addressing financial crimes and enhancing global law enforcement cooperation.

Ruja Ignatova, who has been evading authorities since 2017, faces serious charges in multiple jurisdictions, including cyber fraud, money laundering, and securities fraud. Following her indictment in the US and subsequent evasion of arrest, she has remained in hiding, prompting her placement on the FBI's list of ten most wanted fugitives in 2022.

The reward offer of up to 5 million USD has been authorized by the US Secretary of State under the Transnational Organized Crime Rewards Program. This initiative supports global law enforcement efforts to disrupt criminal networks and apprehend fugitives involved in large-scale financial fraud.

Individuals with information regarding Ruja Ignatova's whereabouts or activities are encouraged to contact the FBI anonymously through various channels, including Telegram and Signal, or through the FBI's official tips website:

Telegram: @RujaReward;

Signal: @RujaReward.01;

FBI: tips.fbi.gov.

Confidentiality of informants' identities is strictly maintained, with exclusions for government officials and employees from reward eligibility.