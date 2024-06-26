First Crash Involving Sofia’s New High-Speed Patrol Cars

Society » INCIDENTS | June 26, 2024, Wednesday // 17:28
Bulgaria: First Crash Involving Sofia’s New High-Speed Patrol Cars @Facebook group "Катастрофи в София"

The first incident involving one of the new luxury BMW police patrol cars, which arrived at the beginning of the month, occurred today in Sofia. There are currently no reports of injuries from the crash.

News of the accident surfaced from a post in the "Disasters in Sofia" ("Катастрофи в София") group on Facebook. The post's author commented, "Let's go! Look what he's doing on the 2nd gear."

The Ministry of Interior received the new BMW patrol cars in early June. Among them are BMW 340i station wagons, boasting 382 horsepower. In total, the Ministry acquired 86 new cars, including VW Golf 2.0 turbos.

The BMW 340i station wagons are notably powerful, capable of reaching speeds of 250 km/h and accelerating to 100 km/h in just 4.6 seconds.

On June 4th, the Bulgarian traffic police received 86 new patrol cars, which are part of a larger shipment expected to total 420 vehicles by the year's end. These high-speed vehicles are intended to monitor traffic on the busiest sections of first-class roads and motorways.

The new patrol cars are equipped with POS terminals, allowing fines to be paid on the spot via electronic slips and criminal decrees. This enhancement aims to streamline the process of handling traffic violations and increase efficiency.

Additionally, four new blood drug testing machines have been introduced. These machines will ensure that blood test results for drugs are available within a week to 10 days, expediting the processing of drug-related offenses.

Since the beginning of the year, there have been 47 fewer road casualties compared to the same period last year, indicating an improvement in road safety.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: police, cars, sofia

Related Articles:

Bulgarian Railways has put on Sale the Tickets for the Additional Night Train Between Sofia and Burgas

Tickets are now on sale for the additional night train that will travel during the summer season from Sofia to Burgas and from Burgas to Sofia via the Sub-Balkan railway line

Society | June 26, 2024, Wednesday // 13:13

Repeated Arrests and No Convictions: Orlin Gigov Murdered his Ukrainian Girlfriend and the State Did Nothing

Orlin Gigov, known for multiple arrests related to violence against women, has been implicated, in the fatal beating of his girlfriend, Ukrainian citizen Silvia Kirkova.

Crime | June 25, 2024, Tuesday // 14:18

Fatal Collision Claims Three Lives on Sofia's Ring Road Overnight (UPDATED)

Last night, a tragic accident on the ring road in Sofia resulted in the deaths of three individuals

Society » Incidents | June 25, 2024, Tuesday // 10:02

Additional Trains and Passenger Cars Added to Sofia-Burgas Route by Bulgarian State Railways

Starting this week, Bulgarian State Railways (BDZ) will increase the number of trains between Sofia and Burgas

Society | June 24, 2024, Monday // 16:00

Notorious Drug Lord Evelin Banev 'Brendo' Turns Himself In After Years on the Run (UPDATED + VIDEO)

Around 7:30 a.m. this morning, Evelyn Banev, known as "Brendo", who had been internationally wanted, surrendered voluntarily

Crime | June 24, 2024, Monday // 09:28

Sofia Among the Top Risers in Cost of Living for Foreigners

Sofia has climbed six places to occupy the 162nd position in the 2024 cost of living ranking

Business » Tourism | June 23, 2024, Sunday // 10:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Incidents

Fatal Collision Claims Three Lives on Sofia's Ring Road Overnight (UPDATED)

Last night, a tragic accident on the ring road in Sofia resulted in the deaths of three individuals

Society » Incidents | June 25, 2024, Tuesday // 10:02

Investigation Underway: Death of British Citizen at Plovdiv Hospital Raises Questions

The District Prosecutor's Office in Plovdiv is currently investigating the death of a British citizen at Saint George Medical Center

Society » Incidents | June 24, 2024, Monday // 12:00

Bulgaria Faces Setback as Air Fresheners for New Rail Cars Stolen Upon Arrival

Air fresheners intended for the salons and toilets of recently imported passenger railroad cars from Germany were reported stolen upon their arrival at a Bulgarian depot,

Society » Incidents | June 24, 2024, Monday // 11:00

Emergency Declared as Wildfires Engulf Sakar Mountain in Bulgaria

Late last night, Ginka Raicheva, the regional governor of Haskovo, declared a partial state of emergency in the municipalities of Lyubimets and Harmanli following wildfires in Sakar mountain

Society » Incidents | June 24, 2024, Monday // 10:22

Why BG Alert Emergency System Was Silent During Yesterday's Earthquake

The BG Alert system was not activated before the earthquake in Asenovgrad and Plovdiv last night, according to Alexander Jartov

Society » Incidents | June 18, 2024, Tuesday // 14:05

Phones Fail to Warn as Earthquake Strikes Asenovgrad and Plovdiv

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.3 on the Richter scale struck last night between Asenovgrad and Plovdiv

Society » Incidents | June 18, 2024, Tuesday // 09:05
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria