Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has appointed Brigadier General Andriy Khnatov as the new commander of the combined armed forces defending the eastern region of Donetsk. This change follows the dismissal of Lieutenant General Yuriy Sodol, who faced criticism for significant military failures. Khnatov's main duties include strategic planning and protecting the lives of Ukrainian fighters while repelling Russian forces.

Meanwhile, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have counterattacked near Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region, pushing Russian forces out of the Canal district. Julian Röpcke, an analyst from the German newspaper Bild, reported that Ukrainian soldiers successfully cleared the residential area of Russian occupiers. The battle for Chasiv Yar has been ongoing for several months. The city, situated on hills and separated from Russian forces by the Seversky Donets-Donbas water canal, saw intense fighting as Russian troops attempted to flank and attack the Canal residential district.

Röpcke noted that the Ukrainian army reclaimed several streets in the Canal district, while Russian troops' counterattacks in the village of Kalinovka, north of Canal, failed. Earlier, Russian forces had approached the Seversky Donets-Donbas canal but were pushed back by the Ukrainian counteroffensive.

Additionally, Ukrainian political scientist Kirill Sazonov mentioned that Russian forces are advancing toward Chasiv Yar from a new direction, specifically from Horlivka towards Shumy and New York. Sazonov also highlighted the continuous enemy attacks reported in official updates, indicating no respite in the conflict.

Sazonov further reported that cargo has not been transported on the Pokrovsk-Konstantinovka road for a month due to constant Russian shelling. He refuted claims that this highway is the "road of life" crucial for Ukrainian logistics, emphasizing the ongoing challenges faced by Ukrainian forces in the region.