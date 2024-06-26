US Offers $5 Million Bounty for Arrest of Bulgarian Ruja Ignatova in Massive Fraud Case

Crime | June 26, 2024, Wednesday // 14:40
Bulgaria: US Offers $5 Million Bounty for Arrest of Bulgarian Ruja Ignatova in Massive Fraud Case

The US government has announced a reward of up to 5 million USD for information leading to the arrest of Ruja Ignatova, in connection with a major investigation involving Bulgarian and American authorities. Ignatova is implicated in a large-scale financial fraud and money laundering scheme, according to statements from Bulgarian officials and the US Ambassador to Bulgaria, Kenneth Merten.

Bulgaria's temporary chief prosecutor, Borislav Sarafov, emphasized the collaborative effort between Bulgarian and US law enforcement agencies in tackling the case. Sarafov highlighted ongoing investigations both in Bulgaria and the United States against Ignatova, who is facing charges related to the "One Coin" financial pyramid scheme. Sarafov also mentioned plans for initiating legal proceedings in Bulgaria to charge Ignatova in absentia, aiming to facilitate the seizure of assets acquired through illicit means.

US Ambassador Kenneth Merten underscored the seriousness of the charges against Ignatova, labeling the "One Coin" scheme as one of the largest frauds in history, defrauding victims of over 4 billion USD. Merten noted that Ignatova has been a fugitive since leaving Sofia for Athens in 2017 to evade arrest, and she was added to the FBI's 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list in 2022. He emphasized the US government's commitment to partnering with Bulgarian authorities and providing support in apprehending Ignatova.

Plamen Tonchev, head of Bulgaria's State Agency "National Security" (SANS), recalled Ignatova's role in the "One Coin" scheme, describing it as a fraudulent financial operation resembling a pyramid scheme, primarily active in the Middle East. Tonchev's remarks underscored the international scope and impact of Ignatova's alleged criminal activities.

The developments underscore the coordinated efforts between Bulgaria and the United States in pursuing justice against Ruja Ignatova, with significant rewards offered for information leading to her apprehension and further legal actions planned in both countries.

