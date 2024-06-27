Macedonian PM Rejects Bulgarian Demands: 'We Will Not Kneel'

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | June 26, 2024, Wednesday // 14:27
Bulgaria: Macedonian PM Rejects Bulgarian Demands: 'We Will Not Kneel'

Macedonian Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski has firmly stated that his country "will not kneel before Bulgaria," responding to recent remarks by Bulgarian leaders Boyko Borissov and President Rumen Radev.

In reaction to statements made today by GERB leader Boyko Borissov and President Rumen Radev, Mickoski expressed regret over what he perceives as archaic messages from North Macedonia's eastern neighbor. He characterized such rhetoric as belonging to a bygone era, contrasting it with the demands of modern Europe in the 21st century. Mickoski emphasized his readiness to engage in dialogue with both Borissov and Radev, expressing his desire for Borissov to form a government given their common affiliation with the European People's Party.

However, Mickoski was clear in asserting that North Macedonia will not submit to political pressure or compromise its sovereignty. He criticized past practices of yielding to external demands and signing agreements that, in his view, did not serve the interests of the Macedonian people. Mickoski stressed the importance of mutual respect and constructive dialogue in fostering good neighborly relations.

President Rumen Radev had earlier denounced the Macedonian government, accusing it of reluctance to acknowledge the existence of Bulgarian identity and language within the Republic of North Macedonia. Radev's remarks highlighted what he perceives as a fundamental issue hindering bilateral relations.

The contrasting views expressed by Mickoski and Radev underscore the ongoing tensions and complexities in Bulgarian-Macedonian relations, shaped by historical grievances and contemporary political dynamics.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Southeast Europe » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Mickoski, Bulgaria, macedonia

Related Articles:

VMRO Leader Criticizes North Macedonia's Behavior, Calls for Strong Bulgarian Response

|

Greece Warns North Macedonia's New Leadership Over Treaty Violations

|

Orange and Yellow Weather Codes Issued for Western Bulgaria

|

US Ambassador and FBI Prompt Bulgaria's In Absentia Charges Against Ruja Ignatova

|

Bulgaria Eyes 2026 for Euro Adoption, Says Finance Minister

|

Can You Believe This? A Third of Bulgarians Find it Hard to Make Ends Meet!

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Southeast Europe

Greece Warns North Macedonia's New Leadership Over Treaty Violations

Greece has issued a stern warning to the new leadership of the Republic of North Macedonia

World » Southeast Europe | June 27, 2024, Thursday // 09:31

Greece Warns of Threat to North Macedonia's EU Path Over Name Dispute

The Greek Foreign Minister, Giorgos Gerapetritis, has warned that the Republic of North Macedonia's decision to use only "Macedonia" as its name jeopardizes its European integration prospects

World » Southeast Europe | June 24, 2024, Monday // 14:00

North Macedonia's PM Rejects Bulgarian 'Diktat' on Constitutional Changes

The newly elected Prime Minister of North Macedonia has firmly stated that during his tenure, there will be no alterations made to the country's constitution

World » Southeast Europe | June 24, 2024, Monday // 10:18

Greece Braces for Scorching Heatwave with Temperatures Reaching 44 Degrees

The National Meteorological Agency of Greece anticipates temperatures soaring up to 44 degrees over the next three days

World » Southeast Europe | June 11, 2024, Tuesday // 11:14

Election Triumph: Vucic's Party Secures Majority in Serbian Elections

In Serbia, the ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) has announced its victory in the recent city council elections across the nation

World » Southeast Europe | June 3, 2024, Monday // 10:37

Romania Boosts Defense with New HIMARS Support Center

Romania has inaugurated a support center for American HIMARS missile systems

World » Southeast Europe | May 31, 2024, Friday // 10:06
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria