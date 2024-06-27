Macedonian PM Rejects Bulgarian Demands: 'We Will Not Kneel'

Macedonian Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski has firmly stated that his country "will not kneel before Bulgaria," responding to recent remarks by Bulgarian leaders Boyko Borissov and President Rumen Radev.

In reaction to statements made today by GERB leader Boyko Borissov and President Rumen Radev, Mickoski expressed regret over what he perceives as archaic messages from North Macedonia's eastern neighbor. He characterized such rhetoric as belonging to a bygone era, contrasting it with the demands of modern Europe in the 21st century. Mickoski emphasized his readiness to engage in dialogue with both Borissov and Radev, expressing his desire for Borissov to form a government given their common affiliation with the European People's Party.

However, Mickoski was clear in asserting that North Macedonia will not submit to political pressure or compromise its sovereignty. He criticized past practices of yielding to external demands and signing agreements that, in his view, did not serve the interests of the Macedonian people. Mickoski stressed the importance of mutual respect and constructive dialogue in fostering good neighborly relations.

President Rumen Radev had earlier denounced the Macedonian government, accusing it of reluctance to acknowledge the existence of Bulgarian identity and language within the Republic of North Macedonia. Radev's remarks highlighted what he perceives as a fundamental issue hindering bilateral relations.

The contrasting views expressed by Mickoski and Radev underscore the ongoing tensions and complexities in Bulgarian-Macedonian relations, shaped by historical grievances and contemporary political dynamics.