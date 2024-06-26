Bulgaria's "Greatness" Party Calls for Transparent Government Goals in Presidential Talks

Representatives of the Bulgarian right-wing "Greantess" (Velichie) party, including Nikolay Markov, Victoria Vasileva, Darin Georgiev, and Georgi Kukov, attended consultations with President Rumen Radev as part of the ongoing discussions preceding the assignment of the exploratory mandate for forming a new government.

President Radev acknowledged the challenges posed by low voter turnout in the recent elections, noting their significance for the political landscape. He emphasized the importance of hearing diverse perspectives in the current uncertain political climate.

Nikolay Markov, chairman of "Greatness", expressed disappointment over the rejection of their request for a meeting with the leader of the largest parliamentary force to clarify government goals and timelines for necessary actions. He criticized the notion of an expert government, labeling it as populist and concealing underlying coalition dynamics that should be transparent to the public.

Markov stressed the need for a programmatic government with clear objectives and responsibilities. He stated that if tasked with forming a government, "Greatness" would propose such a programmatic approach without making additional demands.

Earlier, Markov called on "Greatness" party founder Ivelin Mihailov to retract statements alleging manipulation of deputies and internal party divisions. Markov clarified that Mihailov admitted to lacking evidence to support these claims during a personal meeting, prompting Markov to request a public apology to continue constructive dialogue.

The discussions with Velichie representatives underscored their preference for a government focused on defined goals and accountable leadership, amid ongoing political negotiations aimed at forming Bulgaria's next administration.

