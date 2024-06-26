Bulgarian Railways has put on Sale the Tickets for the Additional Night Train Between Sofia and Burgas

First Crash Involving Sofia’s New High-Speed Patrol Cars
The first incident involving one of the new luxury BMW police patrol cars, which arrived at the beginning of the month, occurred today in Sofia
Tickets are now on sale for the additional night train that will travel during the summer season from Sofia to Burgas and from Burgas to Sofia via the Sub-Balkan railway line. The composition will move from June 29 /Saturday/ from Sofia to Burgas and from June 30 /Sunday/ from Burgas to Sofia, thus Bulgarian State Railways (BDZ) strives to provide more opportunities for movement in connection with the increased interest in travel by train to seaside towns in summer.
The seasonal night fast train Sofia - Burgas - Sofia will travel in a composition of four cars with seats and one sleeping car with the following schedule:
• The high-speed train No. 3687 from Sofia to Burgas will depart from Sofia Central Station at 11:40 p.m. and arrive in Burgas at 05:55 a.m.;
• The high-speed train No. 3686 from Burgas to Sofia will depart from Burgas station at 10:50 p.m. and will arrive in Sofia at 05:13 a.m.
Tickets for travel on these trains can be purchased at ticket offices at stations, at specialized railway offices and through the online ticketing system, which is available at https://bileti.bdz.bg/.
When purchasing return tickets, travelers can enjoy a 20% discount off the regular ticket price.
BDZ customers can get information about the train schedule from the electronic guide on the company's official website (www.bdz.bg), from the employees of the ticket offices and the "Information" counters, as well as from the national information telephone number +359 2/931 11 11
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) has forecasted significant weather changes in Western Bulgaria today
The first incident involving one of the new luxury BMW police patrol cars, which arrived at the beginning of the month, occurred today in Sofia
In Bulgaria, 32% of the population struggles to "make ends meet," according to Eurostat,
The heat is easing, and there may be storms and hailstorms in parts of Western Bulgaria
From Hip-Hop and Pop Icons to Electronic Legends and Furious Guitar Riffs — EXIT 2024 Has It All!
Last night, a tragic accident on the ring road in Sofia resulted in the deaths of three individuals
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU