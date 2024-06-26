Bulgarian Railways has put on Sale the Tickets for the Additional Night Train Between Sofia and Burgas

Tickets are now on sale for the additional night train that will travel during the summer season from Sofia to Burgas and from Burgas to Sofia via the Sub-Balkan railway line. The composition will move from June 29 /Saturday/ from Sofia to Burgas and from June 30 /Sunday/ from Burgas to Sofia, thus Bulgarian State Railways (BDZ) strives to provide more opportunities for movement in connection with the increased interest in travel by train to seaside towns in summer.

The seasonal night fast train Sofia - Burgas - Sofia will travel in a composition of four cars with seats and one sleeping car with the following schedule:

• The high-speed train No. 3687 from Sofia to Burgas will depart from Sofia Central Station at 11:40 p.m. and arrive in Burgas at 05:55 a.m.;

• The high-speed train No. 3686 from Burgas to Sofia will depart from Burgas station at 10:50 p.m. and will arrive in Sofia at 05:13 a.m.

Tickets for travel on these trains can be purchased at ticket offices at stations, at specialized railway offices and through the online ticketing system, which is available at https://bileti.bdz.bg/.

When purchasing return tickets, travelers can enjoy a 20% discount off the regular ticket price.

BDZ customers can get information about the train schedule from the electronic guide on the company's official website (www.bdz.bg), from the employees of the ticket offices and the "Information" counters, as well as from the national information telephone number +359 2/931 11 11