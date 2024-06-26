Bulgaria's President Highlighted Ukraine's Critical Manpower Shortage

Politics | June 26, 2024, Wednesday // 13:04
Bulgaria's President Highlighted Ukraine's Critical Manpower Shortage

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev has emphasized the critical issue of manpower shortages on the Ukrainian front lines, shifting the focus from supplying arms to addressing the lack of personnel amidst ongoing conflict. This follows Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov's statement indicating Bulgaria's readiness to send surplus military equipment to Ukraine.

"In addition to following various global media reports on Ukraine's situation, it's evident that the current conditions—where individuals are being hunted down and forcibly conscripted—make achieving success in this brutal conflict extremely challenging," remarked Radev in response to the escalating crisis.

Despite discussions circulating in various media outlets, Radev recently expressed opposition to the deployment of Bulgarian troops to Ukraine, clarifying that no official deliberations have been made public regarding this contentious issue.

