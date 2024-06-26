Russia and Ukraine Swap 90 POWs Each

Bulgaria: Russia and Ukraine Swap 90 POWs Each

Russia and Ukraine have each exchanged 90 prisoners of war, facilitated by mediation from the United Arab Emirates. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed the exchange on his Telegram channel.

Kyiv reported that the returning Ukrainian soldiers included those who defended the Azovstal metallurgical plant in Mariupol, which endured a three-month siege by Russian forces in 2022. The Russian Ministry of Defense also confirmed on Telegram that the released Russian prisoners have been taken to Moscow for medical examinations.

The previous significant exchange occurred in February, when Russia and Ukraine swapped 100 prisoners from each side.

