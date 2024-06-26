Russia and Ukraine Swap 90 POWs Each
Russia and Ukraine have each exchanged 90 prisoners of war, facilitated by mediation from the United Arab Emirates. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed the exchange on his Telegram channel.
Kyiv reported that the returning Ukrainian soldiers included those who defended the Azovstal metallurgical plant in Mariupol, which endured a three-month siege by Russian forces in 2022. The Russian Ministry of Defense also confirmed on Telegram that the released Russian prisoners have been taken to Moscow for medical examinations.
The previous significant exchange occurred in February, when Russia and Ukraine swapped 100 prisoners from each side.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Ukrainian Forces Push Back Russians in Chasiv Yar; Zelensky Appoints New Commander in Donetsk
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has appointed Brigadier General Andriy Khnatov as the new commander of the combined armed forces defending the eastern region of Donetsk
Farage Urges Zelensky to Pursue Peace
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has sparked controversy once again with a provocative statement urging Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to pursue peace negotiations
US and Russian Defense Ministers Hold First Ukraine Talks in Over a Year
The defense ministers of Russia and the United States engaged in a telephone conversation for the first time in over a year
EU Extends Ukrainian Refugee Protection Until 2026
The European Union has extended temporary protection for Ukrainian refugees until March 4, 2026
Forced Evacuation Initiated in Toretsk as Russian Troops Approach
Authorities in Ukraine have initiated a compulsory evacuation of the cities of Toretsk and Pokrovsk, currently under Kyiv's control in the Donetsk region
Trump's Advisors Unveil Controversial Plan to End Ukraine-Russia War
Two key advisers to Donald Trump have presented him with a plan aimed at ending the war between Russia and Ukraine