The permanent representatives of NATO countries have selected Mark Rutte, the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, as the next Secretary General of the Alliance. Rutte will take over from Jens Stoltenberg on October 1, when Stoltenberg's term concludes.

Rutte's election followed the withdrawal of his competitor, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, who was viewed as the representative voice of Eastern Europe. Speculation suggests that Bulgaria's support for Rutte may have been exchanged for the Netherlands lifting its veto on Bulgaria's Schengen entry by air and water.

Initially, Rutte's candidacy was backed by Germany, France, the United Kingdom, the United States, and 17 other countries, mostly from Western Europe. He is considered a reliable partner with extensive experience and is well-regarded in Washington. Rutte is also noted for his skill in handling relations with former US President and current presidential candidate Donald Trump.

Prime Minister Rutte is often seen as a symbol of fiscal austerity.