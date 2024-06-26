US Ambassador and FBI Prompt Bulgaria's In Absentia Charges Against Ruja Ignatova
The Bulgarian Prosecutor's Office, together with the US government, has announced plans to indict Ruja Ignatova in absentia
The permanent representatives of NATO countries have selected Mark Rutte, the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, as the next Secretary General of the Alliance. Rutte will take over from Jens Stoltenberg on October 1, when Stoltenberg's term concludes.
Rutte's election followed the withdrawal of his competitor, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, who was viewed as the representative voice of Eastern Europe. Speculation suggests that Bulgaria's support for Rutte may have been exchanged for the Netherlands lifting its veto on Bulgaria's Schengen entry by air and water.
Initially, Rutte's candidacy was backed by Germany, France, the United Kingdom, the United States, and 17 other countries, mostly from Western Europe. He is considered a reliable partner with extensive experience and is well-regarded in Washington. Rutte is also noted for his skill in handling relations with former US President and current presidential candidate Donald Trump.
Prime Minister Rutte is often seen as a symbol of fiscal austerity.
In Bolivia, an attempted military coup concluded with the arrest of its organizer, General Juan Jose Zuniga
Greece has issued a stern warning to the new leadership of the Republic of North Macedonia
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has appointed Brigadier General Andriy Khnatov as the new commander of the combined armed forces defending the eastern region of Donetsk
Macedonian Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski has firmly stated that his country "will not kneel before Bulgaria"
Consumer sentiment in Germany unexpectedly worsened in July, interrupting the recovery of the previous four months
Russia and Ukraine have each exchanged 90 prisoners of war
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU