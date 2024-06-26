Toshko Yordanov to President Radev: Expert Cabinet is Our Best Option Amid Crisis

Bulgaria's "Greatness" Party Calls for Transparent Government Goals in Presidential Talks
Representatives of the Bulgarian right-wing "Greantess" (Velichie) party, including Nikolay Markov, Victoria Vasileva, Darin Georgiev, and Georgi Kukov
An expert cabinet is the only viable option during a political crisis, according to Toshko Yordanov, chairman of the parliamentary group of "There Is Such a People" (TISP). During consultations with President Rumen Radev, Yordanov suggested that if the third mandate were given to TISP, they should start developing a program immediately.
President Radev noted that low voter turnout posed significant challenges to the Bulgarian political system and the parties, confusing many forecasts and calling into question the legitimacy of state institutions. He emphasized that the consultations were primarily about forming a cabinet with the first and second mandates, but he acknowledged that TISP was the first to raise the issue of the third mandate, with other parties also joining the discussion.
Yordanov highlighted TISP's initiative to change the country's form of government to a presidential republic and described the low voter turnout as alarming. He asserted that the reason for the voter outflow was the politicians, not the Bulgarian citizens.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Krasimir Karakachanov, chairman of the Bulgarian party VMRO and former minister of defense, criticized Skopje's behavior towards Sofia
Representatives of the Bulgarian right-wing "Greantess" (Velichie) party, including Nikolay Markov, Victoria Vasileva, Darin Georgiev, and Georgi Kukov
Bulgarian President Rumen Radev has emphasized the critical issue of manpower shortages on the Ukrainian front lines
Bulgarian President Rumen Radev has expressed sharp criticism towards the new government of North Macedonia, accusing it of refusing to acknowledge the terms "Bulgarians" and "Bulgarian" within its national framework
Boyko Borissov, leader of the GERB party, announced plans to propose a minority government, emphasizing it would be solely GERB-controlled in response to their voters' preferences
The Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has strongly criticized the new government of North Macedonia, labeling its intentions as "unacceptable" for refusing to honor international commitments and agreement
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU