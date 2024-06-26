Toshko Yordanov to President Radev: Expert Cabinet is Our Best Option Amid Crisis

An expert cabinet is the only viable option during a political crisis, according to Toshko Yordanov, chairman of the parliamentary group of "There Is Such a People" (TISP). During consultations with President Rumen Radev, Yordanov suggested that if the third mandate were given to TISP, they should start developing a program immediately.

President Radev noted that low voter turnout posed significant challenges to the Bulgarian political system and the parties, confusing many forecasts and calling into question the legitimacy of state institutions. He emphasized that the consultations were primarily about forming a cabinet with the first and second mandates, but he acknowledged that TISP was the first to raise the issue of the third mandate, with other parties also joining the discussion.

Yordanov highlighted TISP's initiative to change the country's form of government to a presidential republic and described the low voter turnout as alarming. He asserted that the reason for the voter outflow was the politicians, not the Bulgarian citizens.