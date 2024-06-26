Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has sparked controversy once again with a provocative statement urging Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to pursue peace negotiations or face the risk of losing countless young Ukrainians. Quoted by the Times newspaper, Farage emphasized that Zelensky should reconsider his ambition to reclaim all territories lost to Russia in the conflict initiated by President Putin's invasion.

Farage, who has faced significant backlash previously for suggesting that Western actions provoked Russia's aggression in Ukraine, reiterated his stance despite criticism. He insisted that Ukraine must reach a peace agreement with Russia to prevent further casualties among its youth. The Reform UK leader also criticized former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson for prematurely dismissing the possibility of a peace deal, which Farage argued has led to unnecessary loss of life.

In response to Farage's comments, Zelensky's office characterized Farage's statements as influenced by "the virus of Putinism," expressing disappointment that such views are gaining traction. Farage, however, asserted that Western allies, including Britain, need to adopt a more pragmatic approach in mediating talks between Ukraine and Russia, suggesting that the goal of pushing Russian forces completely out of Ukrainian territory may be unrealistic.

Regarding Ukraine's objective of reclaiming all occupied territories, Farage pointed out the potential human cost, implying that such ambitions could lead to severe losses among Ukraine's young population. He underscored the complexities involved in restoring Crimea to Ukrainian control, suggesting it would be an arduous task.

Farage's remarks have reignited debate over Western policy towards Ukraine and Russia, highlighting divisions over the appropriate strategies for ending the conflict and ensuring regional stability.