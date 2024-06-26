Farage Urges Zelensky to Pursue Peace

World » UKRAINE | June 26, 2024, Wednesday // 10:43
Bulgaria: Farage Urges Zelensky to Pursue Peace

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has sparked controversy once again with a provocative statement urging Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to pursue peace negotiations or face the risk of losing countless young Ukrainians. Quoted by the Times newspaper, Farage emphasized that Zelensky should reconsider his ambition to reclaim all territories lost to Russia in the conflict initiated by President Putin's invasion.

Farage, who has faced significant backlash previously for suggesting that Western actions provoked Russia's aggression in Ukraine, reiterated his stance despite criticism. He insisted that Ukraine must reach a peace agreement with Russia to prevent further casualties among its youth. The Reform UK leader also criticized former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson for prematurely dismissing the possibility of a peace deal, which Farage argued has led to unnecessary loss of life.

In response to Farage's comments, Zelensky's office characterized Farage's statements as influenced by "the virus of Putinism," expressing disappointment that such views are gaining traction. Farage, however, asserted that Western allies, including Britain, need to adopt a more pragmatic approach in mediating talks between Ukraine and Russia, suggesting that the goal of pushing Russian forces completely out of Ukrainian territory may be unrealistic.

Regarding Ukraine's objective of reclaiming all occupied territories, Farage pointed out the potential human cost, implying that such ambitions could lead to severe losses among Ukraine's young population. He underscored the complexities involved in restoring Crimea to Ukrainian control, suggesting it would be an arduous task.

Farage's remarks have reignited debate over Western policy towards Ukraine and Russia, highlighting divisions over the appropriate strategies for ending the conflict and ensuring regional stability.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Farage, peace, Ukraine, Zelensky

Related Articles:

Ukrainian Forces Push Back Russians in Chasiv Yar; Zelensky Appoints New Commander in Donetsk

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has appointed Brigadier General Andriy Khnatov as the new commander of the combined armed forces defending the eastern region of Donetsk

World » Ukraine | June 26, 2024, Wednesday // 16:06

Russia and Ukraine Swap 90 POWs Each

Russia and Ukraine have each exchanged 90 prisoners of war

World » Ukraine | June 26, 2024, Wednesday // 12:04

US and Russian Defense Ministers Hold First Ukraine Talks in Over a Year

The defense ministers of Russia and the United States engaged in a telephone conversation for the first time in over a year

World » Ukraine | June 26, 2024, Wednesday // 09:37

Putin's Ultimatum: Russia Demands Ukrainian Territories for Immediate Ceasefire

Russia has expressed readiness to halt the conflict in Ukraine on the condition that Ukraine cedes control of four regions currently under partial occupation

World » Russia | June 25, 2024, Tuesday // 17:20

Forced Evacuation Initiated in Toretsk as Russian Troops Approach

Authorities in Ukraine have initiated a compulsory evacuation of the cities of Toretsk and Pokrovsk, currently under Kyiv's control in the Donetsk region

World » Ukraine | June 25, 2024, Tuesday // 14:02

Trump's Advisors Unveil Controversial Plan to End Ukraine-Russia War

Two key advisers to Donald Trump have presented him with a plan aimed at ending the war between Russia and Ukraine

World » Ukraine | June 25, 2024, Tuesday // 12:05
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Ukraine

Ukrainian Forces Push Back Russians in Chasiv Yar; Zelensky Appoints New Commander in Donetsk

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has appointed Brigadier General Andriy Khnatov as the new commander of the combined armed forces defending the eastern region of Donetsk

World » Ukraine | June 26, 2024, Wednesday // 16:06

Russia and Ukraine Swap 90 POWs Each

Russia and Ukraine have each exchanged 90 prisoners of war

World » Ukraine | June 26, 2024, Wednesday // 12:04

US and Russian Defense Ministers Hold First Ukraine Talks in Over a Year

The defense ministers of Russia and the United States engaged in a telephone conversation for the first time in over a year

World » Ukraine | June 26, 2024, Wednesday // 09:37

EU Extends Ukrainian Refugee Protection Until 2026

The European Union has extended temporary protection for Ukrainian refugees until March 4, 2026

World » Ukraine | June 25, 2024, Tuesday // 16:02

Forced Evacuation Initiated in Toretsk as Russian Troops Approach

Authorities in Ukraine have initiated a compulsory evacuation of the cities of Toretsk and Pokrovsk, currently under Kyiv's control in the Donetsk region

World » Ukraine | June 25, 2024, Tuesday // 14:02

Trump's Advisors Unveil Controversial Plan to End Ukraine-Russia War

Two key advisers to Donald Trump have presented him with a plan aimed at ending the war between Russia and Ukraine

World » Ukraine | June 25, 2024, Tuesday // 12:05
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria